The Suite Life of Zack and Cody Stars Hold Mini Reunion

It’s been 16 years since Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody ended, but stars of the beloved series recently got together for a mini reunion. On Monday at the premiere of Dylan Sprouse’s new movie The Duel, Dylan along with twin brother and Riverdale alum Cole Sprouse reunited with their Suite Life costar Phill Lewis. The reunion, which featured the trio smiling, laughing, and even having some playful punches on the red carpet, was shared in a video online which you can check out for yourself here.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody premiered on Disney Channel in 2005, running for three seasons and 87 episodes before ending its run in 2008. The series starred Dylan and Cole Sprouse as twins Zack and Cody Martin who live in a suite at the fictional Tipton Hotel where their mother Carey (Kim Rhodes) works as a lounge singer. Lewis starred as Mr. Marion Moseby, the hotel’s manager who often served as the foil to Zac and Cody’s frequent mischievous schemes. The series also starred Brenda Song as Tipton hotel heiress London Tipton and Ashley Tisdale as Maddie Fitzpatrick, the hotel’s candy counter girl.

The series spawned a sequel series, The Suite Life on Deck that brought back the original cast (except Tisdale and Rhodes) and added Debby Ryan to the cast as Bailey, this time seeing them on a ship, the SS Tipton, where they attend a study abroad program at Seven Seas High School. That series also ran for three seasons between 2008 and 2011. It was followed by a movie, The Suite Life Movie, in 2011.

Will There Be a The Suite Life Reboot?

While reboots and revivals have been popular in recent years, there hasn’t really been talking of bringing back The Suite Life — and even if the series was to return, Cole Sprouse has previously said that he isn’t interested in returning. The actor previously said in an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show that he’s “absolutely not” doing a reboot of the much-loved series.

“Reboots are a tricky thing you know?” Sprouse said. “The original shows, when they become successful, sit in this little golden plate of nostalgia. And when you modernize it and go back to it, it has the potential to really disenfranchise the original fanbase. So, it’s a very, very touchy thing.”

He added, “I am asked all the time if Dylan and I are going to do a Suite Life reboot and I go, ‘No, absolutely not.’”