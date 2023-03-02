TikTok Introduces Screen Time Limit Options For Parents

TikTok is bringing out some screen time limiting options for younger users. In a post on the company's blog, Cormac Keenan, the head of trust and safety for the brand, says that they're trying to help as more parents think about how much time kids use their phones. However, the Family Pairing options might be of use for people who check in for new short form video quite a bit. People are looking into the settings and filters to see where and how their kids are spending their time. But, privacy concerns are top of the mind with all this monitoring going on. Check out what the executive had to say right here.

"Research also shows that being more aware of how we spend our time can help us be more intentional about the decisions we make," Keenan told fans about the new changes in the latest post on their site. "So we're also prompting teens to set a daily screen time limit if they opt out of the 60-minute default and spend more than 100 minutes on TikTok in a day."

"While there's no collectively-endorsed position on the 'right' amount of screen time or even the impact of screen time more broadly, we consulted the current academic research and experts from the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children's Hospital in choosing this limit," Keenan wrote.

TikTok Makes It Hard To Unplug

In this search for "Family Pairing," TikTok is trying to help parents find that balance between excessive use and missing out on all the fun stuff. Maybe these news dashboard measures will help some younger users curb their screen time!

"Family Pairing is an opportunity for parents and teens to collaborate on developing healthy online habits," said Larry Magid, CEO of ConnectSafely, a nonprofit focused on educating users about safety and privacy issues on the internet. "It's not parental control, it's parental involvement and an opportunity for parents and teens to learn from each other."

Would you use these options? Do you think TikTok is addictive? Let us know down in the comments!