Tom Felton “On the Mend” After Harry Potter Actor’s Collapse at Golf Tournament

Tom Felton says he’s “on the mend” after a “scary episode” where the Harry Potter actor collapsed during a celebrity golf tournament. The 34-year-old actor, known for roles as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter saga and Julian Albert on The CW series The Flash, experienced a “medical incident” and was transported to “a local hospital for treatment,” the PGA of America said after the incident Thursday. Photos from the 43rd Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits golf course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, showed Felton on the ground before being helped up by onlookers and other golfers.

“Just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the lovely well wishes as of recent. Yeah, it was a bit of a scary episode, really. I’m on the mend,” Felton said in an update published to Instagram. “People have been looking, taking really good care of me, so thank you very much for messages of ‘get well soon,’ because I am on the mend, officially.”

Felton then strummed a guitar, singing to worried fans, “Don’t you worry, Tom will be doing fine.” The actor assured he’s “on the road to recovery” and added he’s off to “go watch some Ryder Cup action.”

Felton most famously played Hogwarts student Draco Malfoy of Slytherin in all eight Harry Potter films between 2001 and 2011. Over the summer, Felton said he “abso-bloody-lutely” would reprise the role in a Wizarding World sequel or reunion.

“If you’re asking me will I dye my hair blonde again to be Draco, abso-bloody-lutely. Either [him or Draco’s father Lucius]. I’ll play Draco’s kid if you really want!” Felton told People. “Any chance to be a Malfoy again would be greatly accepted. I do feel if someone else played [Draco], I’d be slightly possessive, going, ‘Hang on!’”

In April, Felton shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram in honor of Narcissa Malfoy actress Helen McCrory, who died from cancer aged 52. “Thank you for lighting the way forward & holding my hand when I needed it xx,” Felton wrote in the post shared with his more than 10 million Instagram followers who took to the actor’s social media to send well wishes after his “scary episode” this week.