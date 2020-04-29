Tom Hanks Shares Photo Of His Plasma Donation After Recovering From Coronavirus

✖

As doctors and medical professionals continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19, they are exploring every possible lead, and one of the more recent leads directly involves those who have battled and recovered from the disease. That includes Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, and who were one of the earliest reported celebrity cases. Hanks took to Twitter to share a photo of the bag of plasma he just donated, which is in addition to the blood they previously donated. Those who have recovered from the disease have started donating their blood and plasma since it has antibodies that doctors can use, and as you can see below, Hanks is happy to help in any way he can.

Hanks wrote "Here’s last week's bag of plasma. Such a bag! After the paperwork, it’s as easy as taking a nap. Thanks @arimoin and UCLA. Hanx"

Hanks recently spoke about his recovery and learning about the antibodies present in their blood in a conversation with NPR's Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! podcast.

“A lot of the questions are what do we do now?" Hanks said. "Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies,” he said. “We have not only been approached, we have said, ‘Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?'”

The good news is that Hanks is now able to contribute to those vaccine efforts by giving his plasma and blood, and many are donating all around the world. Hanks and Wilson made a full recovery from COVID-19, and hopefully, those antibodies can help lead to more treatment options and eventually a vaccine.

Hanks recently made his television return thanks to a hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, the first of their two social distancing virtual shows. Hanks recorded his introduction from his house and even addressed his diagnosis and recovery in the segment. Since then other celebrities have popped up on SNL as well, including Brad Pitt, DJ Khaled, Charles Barkley, and more.

