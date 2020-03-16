Tom Hanks Reignites Vegemite Debate on Twitter

Tom hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have the coronavirus infection known as COVID-19 – two of the first major celebrities to go public with confirmed cases. Since then, the couple has been trying to keep their fans’ hopes up, posting updates from their quarantine location – even sharing fun playlists and the like. Well, that line of communication is now continuing as more of the US enters self-imposed locked or mandated quarantine. Hanks and Wilson are being quarantined in Australia, but their use of one of the region’s most infamous condiments, Vegemite, may have set off a major cultural grenade!

Take a look below at the picture that Tom Hanks posted to Twitter, showing him eating a nice Australian breakfast of toast and Vegemite. Then keep scrolling to see how why people are having a slight problem with the finer details of Tom Hanks’ Vegemite-spreading strategies:

Tom Hanks Goes Hard on the Vegemite

Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx pic.twitter.com/09gCdvzGcO — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 15, 2020

As you can see, Tom Hanks tried to show love and respect to Australia by making a very nice spread out of their cultural condiment. Here’s the thing though: anyone who has ever tasted Vegemite – including most every Australian – instantly knew exactly what was wrong with this picture:

The Proper Steps

Tom. What are you doing? No Australian puts that much vegemite on their toast. pic.twitter.com/bq6m6jY73R — Julie (@J0Marshll) March 15, 2020

Here’s one Australian’s guide to how to properly prep and eat your Vegemite.

Too Thiccc

Dear Tom, that’s lovely but you spread the vegemite way too thick! The secret to vegemite toast is 1/3 vegemite to 2/3 butter maximum! And add smashed avocado for extra awesomeness. — Jane Caro (@JaneCaro) March 15, 2020

As you can see above, some fans were quick to point out that Hanks’ application of the Vegemite was all kinds of wrong. This one even offered a helpful formula to correct it.

Any Is Too Much

Any vegemite is too much. Filthy stuff. — Phil Stefans (@PhilStefans) March 15, 2020

It didn’t take long for people to chime in with the very strong counter-opinion that any Vegemite is too much Vegemite.

Watch Ya Mouth

Tf you think you are? — DAUGHTER OF A THOUSAND FATHERS (@BARBECUEFISH) March 16, 2020

It took even less time for the counter-counter-opinion to be voiced, shouting down those who would dare to speak blaspheme of Vegemite!

The Great Avocado Debate

I’m taking back my like because you said “smashed” avocados. It’s just annoying. pic.twitter.com/TC7UP8IViI — theGoldensquink (@Yourdailytweet6) March 15, 2020

We are nowhere near being the experts on this, but apparently Avocados are a very divisive subject when it comes to Vegemite consumption?

In Hanks We Trust!

Bad advice. Leave Tom alone, he knows what he’s doing …. — Johan Welman (@JohanWelman) March 16, 2020

Go for it, Tom. That’s how I’ve always eaten it. — Karen J Carlisle (@kjcarlisle) March 16, 2020

Some people believe that the will of Tom Hanks is not to be questioned. If the man wants to slather his toast in Vegemite, then perhaps that’s just the we it should be eaten!

At time of writing this, it seems Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are out of the hospital and recovering at home. We wish them (and Australia) the best!