Thirsty Fans Have Priceless Reactions to Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Ryan Reynolds Doing (or Not Doing) Handstand Challenge

Thirsty fans are having some priceless reactions to Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Ryan Reynolds doing the “Handstand Challenge.” The Spider-Man actor had been in the house practicing social-distancing for about a week before he decided to take part in the challenge to keep himself occupied. For the uninitiated, the point of the challenge is to put on your shirt while in that handstand. Now, that may not sound like much, but the entire task is daunting. (Ryan Reynolds’ horrified delivery of “no” in his response video should win him an award.) Needless to say, the Internet was poised to have some fun with all of this.

Gyllenhaal was all to game to try the stunt. He and Holland seem like they had the bonding experience of a lifetime during Spider-Man: Far From Home. The Mysterio actor ended up nominating his sister Maggie, Hugh Jackman, and 50 Cent to step up to the plate. If the comic book fans get the Wolverine actor to replicate this bit of gymnastics, social media might not be able to handle it. All of the celebrities inside have a bunch of time on their hands, just like the rest of us, as they wait for the coronavirus situation to settle down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

whoever invented this “handstand tshirt challenge” and got Tom Holland to flex shirtless on insta stories… thank u very much

pic.twitter.com/RlHu79aBx9 — Jo Bradley (@JoLucyBradley) April 2, 2020

According to the World Health Organization, who officially dubbed the coronavirus outbreak a “pandemic” last week, there are over 200,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide with 16,556 new cases diagnosed in the last 24 hours and over 8700 deaths around the globe. In the United States, there have been over 15,000 confirmed cases with 201 deaths as of this writing.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow (release date TBD), The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in December, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

Would you ever try the Handstand Challenge? Let us know in the comments! Check out the best responses down below:

Unabashed Thirst lol

Bask in it

Just watched @TomHolland1996 put his shirt on while doing a handstand. It was 100% worth the watch. pic.twitter.com/RYlPBtWUN8 — JOHNA BOTTORFF (@_itsjohna_) April 1, 2020

We all cope in different ways!

tom holland is out here putting on his shirt while doing a handstand and i’m eating cottage cheese out of the container with lays potato chips pic.twitter.com/a3EN5QrWvy — RAVEN IS STAYING HOME 🏡 (@raventbrunner) April 1, 2020

Calm down everyone!

Watching Tom Holland put on a tshirt while doing a handstand has absolutely been the highlight of my day. pic.twitter.com/0mm0DhnaJh — Paul Strowger (@PaulStrowger) April 2, 2020

LOL these are too good

tom holland on ig stories doing a handstand while trying to get a shirt on is all i need in my life yes babe put it on — ariana brandy (@mrrnnllntn) April 2, 2020

Not exactly proud, but it had to be done

I may have watched Tom Holland’s shirtless handstand video more times than I would like to admit — Fio (@FiorellaRabonIV) April 2, 2020

He wasn’t having it!

@VancityReynolds has the best response to @TomHolland1996 nominating him for that handstand challenge on #instagram.



I would have the same response as Ryan if someone nominated me for something like that lol. #Deadpool #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/rMXdDdBqoV — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, Mark 🦋💘 (@209swiftie) April 2, 2020

When the account name is true.

Tom Holland just did a shirtless handstand on IG guys 😵😵😵😵😵😵😵😵 — 🔥Thirsting In Place🔥 (@ThirstyStarWars) April 1, 2020

Changing people’s lives

tom holland putting on a shirt while doing a handstand is the content I didn’t know I needed — Milan (@Milan_Brewster) April 1, 2020

Take your time!

Watching @TomHolland1996 trying to put a shirt on whilst doing a handstand is passing time for me at work really nicely. — Sophi Locke (@sophisaurrrr) April 2, 2020

Excellent use of signage

Tom Holland on his Instagram story trying (and succeeding) to put on a shirt while doing a handstand pic.twitter.com/DY7jbAHNNI — Stace (@srdst12) April 1, 2020

We all need a moment TBH

Tom Holland doing a shirtless handstand on his IG stories………….I need a moment — Barbara Campbell (@TheFinalBabs) April 1, 2020

Exactly what everyone needed

seeing tom holland try and put his shirt on while in a handstand was so hot and really what i needed in my life right now thank you tom — taylor chalamet (@taylorvschmidt) April 1, 2020

Towels are optional

I’m sweating — Jane (@Sike1216) April 2, 2020

“Personal reasons”

for personal reasons thill is going in my camera roll — roxanne (@_ro__ko_) April 3, 2020

Reposts coming in clutch

I couldn’t find it and thank the lord you reposted it. You are doing the lord’s work. 🙏🏼 — Luis Mendoza 🇲🇽🏳️‍🌈 (@mightymendoza) April 2, 2020

P E A C H E M O J I

The 🍑! 😂 — Jeff (@jeffblue19) April 2, 2020

Sometimes the small details are the best

That smile at the end 😩 — Sam (@sej199) April 2, 2020

Will always highlight this GIF

PERFECT