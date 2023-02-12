Tom Holland Fans Remember His Umbrella Performance Ahead of Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Super Bowl LVII is just hours away, and Rihanna will soon take the stage at Glendale's State Farm Stadium to lead half-time festivities. Given some of the Grammy-winning singer's best-known works comes in the form of "Umbrella," fans of the Spider-Man franchise can't seem to forget Tom Holland's lip-syncing performance of the pop song on Lip Sync Battle.

Now performed nearly six years ago, Holland can't seem to escape the moment as people are now hoping Rihanna brings the actor out during the Big Game, even though Holland himself isn't too fond of the moment itself. "I loved doing Lip Sync Battle, but I regret it so much," Holland joked about the appearance in 2018. "But what about Zendaya for Lip Sync Battle? I mean, come on."

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.