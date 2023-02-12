Tom Holland Fans Remember His Umbrella Performance Ahead of Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show
Super Bowl LVII is just hours away, and Rihanna will soon take the stage at Glendale's State Farm Stadium to lead half-time festivities. Given some of the Grammy-winning singer's best-known works comes in the form of "Umbrella," fans of the Spider-Man franchise can't seem to forget Tom Holland's lip-syncing performance of the pop song on Lip Sync Battle.
Now performed nearly six years ago, Holland can't seem to escape the moment as people are now hoping Rihanna brings the actor out during the Big Game, even though Holland himself isn't too fond of the moment itself. "I loved doing Lip Sync Battle, but I regret it so much," Holland joked about the appearance in 2018. "But what about Zendaya for Lip Sync Battle? I mean, come on."
Only Reason to Watch
I’ll only be watching the Super Bowl to see if Tom Holland performs with Rihanna during the halftime show pic.twitter.com/2htlLmwtAn— Wander Woman (@wander_woman_7) February 12, 2023
cya later
rihanna should bring tom holland out to perform umbrella send tweet mute replies— irene anna (@enerianna) February 12, 2023
Then What
What if Rihanna brings out Tom Holland to recreate this moment during the Super Bowl halftime show, then what pic.twitter.com/SH2ResWi6q— h (@saltairstyles) February 11, 2023
Charleys Knows
but will Riri be able to top Tom Holland's performance? #iconic #FentyBowl pic.twitter.com/IBZXUXMNoU— Charleys Cheesesteaks 🧀 (@Charleys) February 12, 2023
Need It
imma need rihanna to bring out tom holland for “umbrella” and carlos santana for “wild thoughts” #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/gAavRqrTN0— Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) February 12, 2023
Never Gonna Complain
if Rihanna brings Tom Holland on stage to perform umbrella during halftime i swear i’ll never complain again— Joey ♡ (@dayascamera) February 8, 2023
pic.twitter.com/qZfnWCAdZ2
Cameo Needed
The Super Bowl halftime show NEEDS a Tom Holland "Umbrella" cameo. pic.twitter.com/LYsTw4twOx— Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) February 12, 2023