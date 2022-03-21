Tony Hawk Back on Skateboard Just Two Weeks After Breaking His Femur

Just two weeks after breaking his femur, legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk is skating again. On Monday, Hawk took to Instagram to share video of himself on the very ramp and in the exact spot where he suffered the bone-breaking injury earlier this month, but this time, Hawk skated away triumphant. Hawk also shared some updates on the things that have been going on in his life since his gruesome injury, including revealing that he’s been invited to present an Oscar and that he plans to skate at Weekend Jam in Las Vegas in May — and that he’s not defying doctors at all.

“Exactly two weeks ago, I broke my femur in this exact spot on my ramp,” Hawk wrote. “Here are some updates that have transpired during that time: I have been invited to present an Oscar at the Academy Awards (!?), greatly expediting my wishful timeline for walking unaided. In other words, I don’t plan to crutch my way across the stage. Hopefully you’re not watching the 4K feed, so you won’t see me grimacing with each step. And thanks to Gucci for providing clothes to my wife and I for the occasion since we don’t have a closet full of Oscar-appropriate apparel. The @pollen Weekend Jam in Vegas is very much still on. It starts on May 12 (coincidence? Actually, yes) and I plan to skate during our legends jam that night. I am not defying doctors’ orders by doing so, but I realize I might not be at 100% trick/power capacity by that time. But I have a lot of grit… and many 80’s tricks as backup. Until the wheels fall off, Tony.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hawk suffered the leg injury back on March 7. At the time, Hawk told fans that while he knew the recovery from the broken femur would be “much harder because of its severity” as well as his age, he was up for the challenge. The injury came on the eve of trailer release for the HBO documentary, Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, a film that explores the life, career, and ongoing legacy of the skating legend. The film is set to debut on HBO on Tuesday, April 5th. and will feature length interviews with Hawk himself as well as important figures in life, including Stacy Peralta, Rodney Mullen, Mike McGill, Lance Mountain, Steve Caballero, Neil Blender, Andy MacDonald, Duane Peters, Sean Mortimer, Christian Hosoi, and others.

You can find the synopsis for Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off below.

“Centering around intimate new interviews with Tony Hawk himself, the film is an all-encompassing look at the skateboarder’s life, legendary career, and relationship with the sport with which he’s been synonymous for decades. Hawk, a pioneer of modern vertical skating who is still pushing his limits at the age of 53, remains one of the most influential skateboarders of all time.

“Featuring never-before-seen archival footage, the film chronicles Hawk’s meteoric rise from awkward teen outsider in the radical sport of the 1980s – where his father’s efforts to standardize and regulate the nascent competitions complicated his early success and relationships – to multiple X Games gold medalist, trick innovator, entrepreneur, and 12-time National Skateboard Association world champion. While the film celebrates Hawk’s single-minded pursuit of his passion, his relentless, and ultimately successful drive to master the elusive “900” and his refusal to bend to the reality of middle age, it also reveals the perils of fame and notoriety and the constant threat to his physical well-being.”

Are you surprised to see Hawk back on a skateboard already? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!

h/t: TMZ