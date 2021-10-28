Toy Story Hotel Opening Date Revealed

Disney has announced the opening date for its Toy Story Hotel at Tokyo Disney Resort. The new hotel will open on April 5, 2022 and will feature a full slate of Toy Story-themed rooms and features for guests. In addition to oversized play figures of Toy Story characters like Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and Bo Peep outside of the hotel, the lobby of the hotel is themed with a jigsaw puzzle floor, a board game ceiling, and other toy-like flourishes. Individual rooms for the hotel are modelled after Andy’s room from the first Toy Story movie, with cloud and sky wallpaper and a Pixar lamp. The TV is framed in an etch-and-sketch, and the clock is made to look like an oversized Mickey Mouse wristwatch.

In total, there are 595 rooms at the Toy Story Hotel, as well as multiple shops and restaurants. Stores include a Gift Planet (which sells exclusive merchandise) and Shop Together, which features convenience store-type items for guests. One of the restaurants is the Lotso Garden Cafe, named after the antagonist from Toy Story 3.

The Toy Story franchise remains popular with Disney fans and has a heavy presence at multiple Disney parks. Disney’s Hollywood Studios has a full Toy Story Land featuring the popular Slinky Dog Dash ride, while Disneyland has the Toy Story Mania and Jessie’s Critter Carousel rides at its Pixar Pier. Toy Story Mania is also present at Tokyo DisneySea, one of the two parks located at the Tokyo Disney Resort.

The timing of Toy Story Hotel’s opening is fortuitous as well, as Disney just released the first trailer for Lightyear, a unique expansion of its Toy Story universe. The upcoming animated movie stars Chris Evans as a “real life” Buzz Lightyear that the toy version seen in the Toy Story movies are based upon. This new movie will explore the origins of Star Command and the mythos around the toy. Curiously, Disney already ran with this concept in the Buzz Lightyear of Star Command TV series that aired in the early 2000s.