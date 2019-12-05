Chris Evans & Sebastian Stan Are Not Tumblr’s Top Actor of 2019

The year is coming to a close, meaning that it’s time for an avalanche of “best of” lists chronicling the wide array of content. In addition to movies, television, and video games, people spent 2019 talking about quite a lot of actors and actresses. The beloved social media platform Tumblr recently broke down those conversations in a unique way, in the form of their annual “Year in Review” statistics. Among the properties, people, and topics that were talked about this year was a “Top Actors” list, which assembles a menagerie of leading men that captivated people through 2019.

#10 – Chris Hemsworth

Falling three spots from his placement in 2019 was Chris Hemsworth, who still remained an object of affection among those on Tumblr. The year saw Hemsworth reprising his role as Thor Odinson in Avengers: Endgame, which birthed an array of discourse around “Bro Thor” and the hero’s decade-long emotional journey.

Outside of that, Hemsworth starred alongside fellow MCU star Tessa Thompson in Men In Black: International, and both of their roles in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder briefly broke the Internet over the summer.

#9 – Rami Malek

It’s safe to say that Rami Malek has had a pretty memorable 2019, beginning with the awards buzz surrounding the blockbuster biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. The film, which saw Malek play the late Freddie Mercury, developed a pretty passionate fandom on Tumblr, especially after Malek went on to win the Best Actor Oscar for the role.

Outside of that, Malek starred in the fourth and final season of the hacker drama Mr. Robot, which some have regarded to be the best batch of episodes yet. And even in the final month of the year, Malek has gotten attention for playing the villain in the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die.

#8 – Michael Sheen

Considering the popularity of Good Omens‘ “Ineffable Husbands”, who were the #1 ship on Tumblr in 2019, it was almost a given that both of the series’ stars would make it into the Top 10. Popping up on that list is Michael Sheen, who portrayed the fussy angel Aziraphale on the Amazon miniseries.

Outside of Good Omens, fans got to see Sheen play a completely different kind of character in Prodigal Son. The FOX series co-stars Sheen as Martin Whitly, a Hannibal Lecter-esque serial killer who advises his private investigator son (played by Tom Payne).

#7 – David Tennant

While David Tennant has been a fixture of Tumblr culture since his Doctor Who days, 2019 saw him re-enter the “Top Actor” list at #7. As Crowley, the rock-and-roll angel to Sheen’s Aziraphale, Tennant brought his characteristic charm with a delightful sense of style.

In addition to that, 2019 saw Tennant continue to voice Scrooge McDuck on the Ducktails reboot, and launch his fan-favorite podcast David Tennant Does a Podcast With…, in which he interviews his celebrity friends.

#6 – Ben Hardy

Another Bohemian Rhapsody star who made the list is Ben Hardy, who portrayed Roger Taylor in the biopic. While Hardy has certainly been in Tumblr-worthy projects before – namely as Archangel in X-Men: Apocalypse – his take on Queen’s drummer apparently resonated with fans on the platform.

Later this month, Hardy is set to close out his 2019 with another prominent role among the ensemble cast of 6 Underground. The Netflix action flick will be directed by Michael Bay, with a cast that also includes Ryan Reynolds, Dave Franco, and Adria Arjona.

#5 – Robert Downey Jr.

Rising four spots from his place on the 2018 list is Robert Downey Jr. — and it’s pretty easy to see why fans still love him 3000. The actor’s portrayal of Tony Stark/Iron Man had a profound impact on the events of Endgame, down to his tragic sacrifice in the film’s final battle. The marketing campaign has also started for Doolittle, a family-friendly film starring Downey that is set to hit theaters early next year.

Offscreen, Downey also made headlines, revealing his ambitious plans to help clean up the Earth by funding robotics and artificial intelligence projects.

#4 – Tom Hiddleston

As with Tennant, Tom Hiddleston is almost always being talked about on Tumblr, which explains why he came in at the #4 spot for the second year running. The fan-favorite actor – and his portrayal of Loki Laufeyson – only appeared in Endgame for mere seconds, but the topic around his fate in the franchise captivated fans year-round. This was especially the case following the official announcement of a Loki limited series, which is set to debut on Disney+ in early 2021.

2019 also saw Hiddleston starring in a revival of the play Betrayal, which captivated audiences on the West End and Broadway.

#3 – Sebastian Stan

Another fixture of Tumblr who (unsurprisingly) made it onto the Top 10 was Sebastian Stan, whose take on Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier has become a bonafide fan favorite. Again, Bucky played a relatively small role in the events of Endgame, but that didn’t stop love for him being shared on Tumblr.

Stan is also set to reprise his MCU role in an upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier limited series, which began filming earlier this year.

#2 – Chris Evans

Rising one spot from his ranking last year is another MCU star, Steve Rogers/Captain America actor Chris Evans. As with Downey, Evans was given a pretty emotional goodbye during the events of Endgame, but hasn’t completely ruled out a return to the MCU at some point.

If Endgame wasn’t enough, audiences recently got to see Evans play a role in the star-studded ensemble of Knives Out. Given the recent discourse surrounding Evans’ sweater and swearing in the film, it’s safe to assume that he’ll have a significant spot on Tumblr’s 2020 rankings as well.

#1 – Tom Holland

For the second year in a row, Peter Parker/Spider-Man star Tom Holland took the top spot on Tumblr’s Top Actors list. Given the past year, it’s easy to see why, as Holland’s Spider-Man made an epic return in Endgame and starred in his own solo adventure a month later.

Holland’s non-MCU roles were also a topic of conversation this year as well, including the animated features Spies in Disguise and Onward, and the Russo Brothers’ drama Cherry.