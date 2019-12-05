Tumblr’s Top Actresses of 2019 Include Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson & More

2019 is coming to a close, and people are already breaking down and chronicling the best things from the past year. While some favorites – like actors or actresses – might be impossible for fans to name, Tumblr has a unique way of breaking it all down. On Monday, the social media platform released their annual “Year in Review” statistics, which chronicle the people, characters, ships, and properties that were most talked about this year. Among those was the “Top Actresses” list, which assembles an awesome and eclectic list of performers.

So, which actresses made it into the Top 10 of Tumblr’s most-talked-about of 2019? Read on to find out.

#10 – Sandra Oh

While some have regarded Sandra Oh as a national treasure since her Grey’s Anatomy days, 2019 helped the actress find a whole new audience. Oh started out the year by co-hosting the Golden Globes with Andy Samberg, and just a few months after, she became the third actress of Asian descent to host Saturday Night Live.

And of course, there’s also the massive success of Killing Eve, which scored Oh a slew of awards and acclaim. The series aired its second season in the summer and fall, and the sophomore episodes garnered a lot of attention (and shipping).

#9 – Lili Reinhart

Riverdale‘s Lili Reinhart remained in Tumblr’s Top 10 Actresses for the third year in a row, after being at #5 in 2017 and #4 in 2018. Her portrayal of Betty Cooper also played an integral role in the events of Riverdale‘s fourth season, as she solved a few mysteries, investigated her serial killer gene, and had quite a lot of cute moments with Jughead Jones. Reinhart also had a scene-stealing role in Hustlers as Annabelle, a stripper with a proclivity of throwing up when she’s nervous.

Outside of her roles in movies and television, Reinhart also made headlines for everything from her mental health to her thoughts on the final season of Game of Thrones.

#8 – Jodie Comer

Making her debut on the list is Jodie Comer, the other half of the dynamic duo on Killing Eve. The fan-favorite actress became a bonafide phenomenon through her role as Oksana Astankova/Villanelle, a serial killer with a clear attracting to Oh’s Eve Polastri.

Comer even won an Emmy for the role earlier this fall, and it’s safe to say that the fandom around her is set to only grow from here.

#7 – Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson made Tumblr’s Top 10 for the second year in a row, after debuting in the #5 spot last year. Following the smash success of Thor: Ragnarok, Thompson reprised her role as the Pegasus-riding badass Valkyrie in Avengers: Endgame (although her screentime was arguably a little too short). 2019 also saw Thompson appear alongside Thor co-star Chris Hemsworth in the action-packed caper Men in Black: International.

#6 – Sophie Turner

Thanks to Game of Thrones‘ 2018 hiatus, several of the show’s male and female ensemble members re-entered Tumblr’s rankings — including Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner. Thrones‘ final season saw Sansa at the center of some heavily-talked-about moments, including her ultimately becoming the Queen of the North.

On top of that, Turner also reprised her role as Jean Grey in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and became everyone’s favorite after chugging wine at hockey games and sharing some hilariously-NSFW videos.

#5 – Scarlett Johansson

Another Marvel actress to make the Top 10 is Scarlett Johansson, whose role as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow evolved in interesting ways over the course of 2019. Black Widow (spoiler alert) appeared to meet a tragic fate in Avengers: Endgame, but played an integral role in the narrative of the film.

Thankfully, fans will still get to see Johansson portray her role in a Black Widow solo film, which is set to hit theaters next spring. On top of filming that solo venture, Johansson also had roles in Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit and Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story.

#4 – Emilia Clarke

Turner isn’t the only Thrones star to crack the top ten, with Daenerys Targaryen actress Emilia Clarke jumping an impressive twelve spots to #4. Clarke’s character certainly had an interesting and controversial role to play in Thrones‘ final season, culminating in her falling down the proverbial rabbit hole into becoming the “Mad Queen”.

Outside of Thrones, Clarke starred in Paul Feig’s Christmas rom-com Last Christmas and made headlines for her advocacy about brain injuries and aneurysms.

#3 – Katie McGrath

Falling slightly from last year’s top spot is Katie McGrath, who has arguably been a fixture on Tumblr since the days of Merlin. Currently, McGrath can be seen on The CW’s Supergirl, where her portrayal of Lena Luthor has grown into a bonafide fan-favorite. Even as Lena has evolved from an ally to Kara Danvers to an adversary of Supergirl, McGrath’s performance (and pantsuits) have captivated Tumblr all the same.

#2 – Zendaya

Sitting at the #2 spot for the second year in a row is Zendaya, whose work in movie and TV definitely dominated the summer of 2019. In July, Zendaya reprised her role as Michelle “M.J.” in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and kicked quite a lot of butt in the process.

In addition, fans got to see a whole new performance from the actress as part of the ensemble of HBO’s Euphoria. As both the series’ narrator and one of its central characters, Zendays’ Rue resonated with audiences in some interesting and unexpected ways.

#1 – Brie Larson

Soaring higher, further, faster to the top spot on the list is none other than Brie Larson, who made a major impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe throughout 2019. In March, Larson portrayed Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the eponymous solo film of the same name, which went on to gross over $1 billion at the box office. Larson then reprised her role just a month later in Avengers: Endgame, helping Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the fight against Thanos.

On top of that, Larson’s directorial debut Unicorn Store hit Netflix in 2019 as well, and birthed a ton of aesthetically-pleasing gifsets in the process.

