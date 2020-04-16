Geeks Are All In For National Horny Day

Happy National Horny Day, world! For some not-so-wholesome reason, April 16th is the day for people to express their thirst. Since many single people are currently quarantined alone, the horniness on main is extra fierce today. According to Urban Dictionary, this national holiday was created so “anyone can ask anyone for any sexual content (nudes) and/or actions.” Now, “anyone” is a bit extreme! However, if you do have a partner or friend with benefits out there, ask nicely and don’t send unsolicited pics! The key to a good National Horny Day? Consent! If you don’t have anyone out there (which is okay, dating is literally impossible right now), you can do what many people on Twitter have chosen to do today… thirst after your favorite characters online.

“National Horny Day. You know what that means!?!? I’m getting horny on main,” @RiverdudeCovers tweeted earlier today using a photo of Kronk from The Emperor’s New Groove (dare I say, a true animated beefcake?). This is clearly the sentiment of the day, as everyone from Marvel fans to anime fans have taken to the social media site to celebrate their sexual desires.

National Horny day You know what that means!?!? I’m getting horny on main pic.twitter.com/UziPUWCOJk — Riverdude Covers (@RiverdudeCovers) April 16, 2020

“National Horny Day” is currently trending on Twitter, so here are some posts from fellow geeks who aren’t afraid to express their desire for actors, live-action characters, and animated characters. Check out some of the best tweets of the day, but do so at your own horny risk…

One Day Isn’t Enough

isn’t everyday National Horny Day pic.twitter.com/Fb8cokvLrY — Oracle (@4eyedRaven) April 16, 2020

Back to Back Holidays

【 📦 】 y’all saying national horny day while it’s actually national anime day pic.twitter.com/xTS1x6ygog — 𝖹𝖺𝖼𝗂𝖺𝗇. (@NewestSword) April 15, 2020

Thank You

national horny day….heres your treat pic.twitter.com/jpeZlZ352H — (¬_¬) nsfr (@tshdayas) April 16, 2020

The Reylos Are Out in Full Force

Celebrate National Horny Day with the best enemies-to-lovers ship: pic.twitter.com/fyWYeIB1uz — Sad Kylo Ren (@KyloIsSad) April 16, 2020

BuckyNat Lives

Happy National Horny Day to Buckynat only. pic.twitter.com/gQT4m8RTt2 — Chris Evans’ Stay Home Beard (@EvansBeard) April 16, 2020

Where My Fellow Fuffy Shippers At?

happy international horny day to my favorite horny lesbians pic.twitter.com/OI5ccPbHbr — lola (@faithlehans) April 16, 2020

So Rugged

Happy National Horny Day 😘 pic.twitter.com/ethZXK6FyF — Ronald 薔薇 🌲🦢 (@Vespertine13) April 15, 2020

What a MANdo

its national horny day so im bringing out the gif that had us all on our knees 😌😌 pic.twitter.com/acNJqCgCgU — 𝒂𝒑𝒓𝒊𝒍 𝒚𝒐𝒓𝒌 (@mandoslut) April 16, 2020

Seriously, Pedro Has Range

anyway it’s national horny day and I can’t believe none of you mentioned the real mvp of westeros pic.twitter.com/a1AcxSx51s — leto atreides’ sword (@bivlkyrie) April 16, 2020

Those Elastagirl Powers, Though

I heard it’s National Horny Day…..



So shout out to the THICKEST Animation character of ALL TIME!!!!!! #Whooty!!!! pic.twitter.com/MnN6QX99yL — Phil 4 Real (@PreyForMeMovie1) April 16, 2020

Where My Fellow FinnPoe Shippers At?

Happy national horny day to Oscar Isaac in turtle necks pic.twitter.com/FJ3g1Zl1Or — ᶜʰᵃʳˡⁱᵉ | ceo of abel morales (@llewynscat) April 16, 2020

Classic

Happy National Horny Day to Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle xx pic.twitter.com/F6pU4bn09I — gigi. (@geniusofevil) April 16, 2020

Joyce Is Shaking

thirst trap Chief Hopper reporting in for national horny day pic.twitter.com/5AMFWdA5iE — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 16, 2020

HEYOOO

national horny day is all about them pic.twitter.com/TnX3TqYzaP — malik (@selinakravitz) April 16, 2020

Doing the Lord’s Work

A ranking of the 10 sexiest characters of the Arrowverse for your National Horny Day https://t.co/sAjfQdHr45 pic.twitter.com/N9kkENQEHv — SYFY FANGRRLS (@Syfyfangrrls) April 16, 2020

Enjoy National Horny Day, folks!