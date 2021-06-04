Twitter Planning Auto Block & Mute Feature

✖

Twitter has been making a number of changes to the platform over the past year, and the changes aren't stopping. A new presentation from Twitter Analyst Day revealed some of those planned updates, and they include new features that focus on well-being and safety when using the platform. It seems that Twitter will let you know when a tweet is getting some negative attention, including abusive or spammy replies, and if you have the new Safety Mode turned on, you can also switch on the Auto block or mute feature, which will automatically block accounts that appear to break the Twitter rules (via The Verge).

It will also mute accounts that might be using name-calling, strong language, or hateful remarks. When Safety mode is turned on, Twitter detects accounts that might be acting abusive or spammy and limits the ability of those accounts to engage with you for 7 days. According to the image of the feature, if you have Auto block and mute off, you can still preview accounts that it detects, but you would need to block and mute them manually.

The presentation also spotlights Birdwatch, which is a community-driven assessment of misleading information on particular tweets. Essentially the layout shows the tweet and then also shows notes added to the tweet from other users, and then you can rate those tweets as helpful to move them further up the list.

For the example given, it shows someone saying whales are not real, and the notes saying that they are of course real and other facts about them.

It seems they are also expanding taxonomy of account types, so people, bots, and businesses will each have different types of attributes and capabilities.

Twitter also recently revealed it is set to launch Twitter Blue, a subscription tier of service that will introduce new features for a price. It is set to launch in Australia and Canada and will cost $4.49 and $3.49 respectively for features like an Undo Tweet feature, which would allow you to recall a tweet for up to 30 seconds. Other features include a Bookmark Folders function, a Reader Mode for longer threads, an option to customize the Twitter app icon on phones, color themes for the Twitter app, and dedicated customer support.

No stateside launch plans have been revealed yet, including a price, but we'll keep you posted when they eventually do.

What do you think of Twitter's upcoming features? Let us know in the comments!