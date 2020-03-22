The Internet Is Recreating Gal Gadot’s Controversial “Imagine” Video

More and more people are staying home to self-isolate in order to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, which means folks have been extra active on social media. Even celebrities have taken to Twitter and Instagram to stay in touch with the world. Earlier this week, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and a group of her famous friends created a video of everyone singing John Lennon's "Imagine" from their individual homes. While the video was well-intentioned, it ended up receiving a lot of backlash from people who felt it was tone-deaf. Now, people are taking it a step further by recreating the video with their own special twists.

If you watch the video below, you'll see a ton of faces you recognize, along with some you might now. Fortunately, Gadot included a list of everyone in the video in the caption. The video includes Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, Labrinth, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Eddie Benjamin, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz, Sia, Lynda Carter, Amy Adams, Leslie Odom Jr., Pedro Pascal, Chris O'Dowd, Dawn O'Porter, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, Norah Jones, Ashley Benson, Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne, Annie Mumolo, and Maya Rudolph. You can watch it below:

It's clear these celebrities were just trying to spread some joy, but it didn't have the effect they were hoping. Many people have argued that people who make so much money should be doing more to help the world during this pandemic. Whether or not you agree, some of the video reenactments, which made a Twitter Moment, are a delight to watch...