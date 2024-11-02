Universal Horror Unleashed, a Year-Round Horror Experience, Confirms 2025 Opening

The Halloween season has come to a close, but Universal is creating a one-of-a-kind attraction that will give horror fans something to seek out all year round. Universal Destinations & Experiences (UDX), who are the creators of terrifying and immersive Halloween Horror Nights, have announced Universal’s first-ever year-round horror experience, and it will be called Universal Horror Unleashed. The new experience is headed to Las Vegas in 2025 and will set up shop with four haunted houses for fans to lose their minds in, and those will be surrounded by even more activities to check out.

Universal Horror Unleashed is a major part of Universal’s plan to introduce new products to all-new markets, and it is also the anchor tenant in Las Vegas’ 20-acre expansion of its entertainment district AREA15. Universal Horror Unleashed will allow fans to enter four haunted houses tied to Universal’s horror franchises and will include Universal Monsters, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Scarecrow: The Reaping, and Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Each of those haunted houses will feature its own terrifying story, and the experience within is described as “intense”, featuring “elevated moments where the horror surrounds guests in unimaginable ways.” If you’re a bit shaky when it comes to horror, just be prepared for some true frights when you step foot inside, though that’s not all there is to the experience.

There are themed and immersive areas surrounding each of the four houses, and these will feature unique live entertainment experiences. In select locations, you’ll also be able to find unique eateries and bars that embrace the theme with horror-centric food and drinks.

With this being a year-round experience, UDX will be keeping things fresh and continuously updating the experience throughout the year. That includes special seasonal events and one-of-a-kind merchandise, and you have to imagine that at some point there might be special merchandise tied to new horror releases too as opposed to just the four primary franchises.

“Universal’s rich history in the creation of the horror genre drove our desire to bring a year-round horror experience to the incredible entertainment offerings in Las Vegas,” said Page Thompson, President of New Ventures for UDX. “We’re thrilled to have our award-winning Creative and Entertainment teams working tirelessly to bring these terrors to life in 2025.”

As for Halloween Horror Nights, they have implemented haunted houses for Insidious, A Quiet Place, and Universal Monsters. The new Universal Monsters storyline is titled Eternal Bloodlines, and reimagines the iconic Universal Monsters in unique ways. We’ll have to wait and see if Insidious or A Quiet Place end up making their way to Universal Horror Unleashed down the line, which would surely delight franchise fans.

Are excited for Universal’s all-year horror experience in Las Vegas? Which other horror franchises and films would you like to see represented there? Let me know on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!