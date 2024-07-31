New Harry Potter Land Revealed By Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando has released some new details about Universal Epic Universe’s The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – The Ministry of Magic. After rolling out new looks at world themed after Mario, Dark Universe and How To Train Your Dragon, here comes Harry Potter. In 2025, park guests are headed to a version of Paris from the popular franchise. There’s all the dining, retail and entertainment that you would expect from a Universal Orlando park. In the plans are a Harry Potter Ministry of Magic battle attraction, a live show themed after a French circus, a new wand shop, and more. There will also be some sort of street-level magic that can be activated with the wands that people can purchase. They explain in a release.

“Beyond the world’s ornate portal, guests will first journey from a Muggle park in Paris into the breathtaking spectacle of 1920’s Place Cachée – a hidden, bustling shopping district in wizarding Paris lined with Haussmannian buildings, shops, sidewalk cafés, and historic Parisian domes rising in the distance,” the press release reads.

Guests Can Discover Different Eras of Wizarding World Wonder in an All-New Themed Environment Inspired by the Beloved “Fantastic Beasts” and “Harry Potter” Films

They continue, “Here, wizards and non-magiques alike will be enamored with the majestic grandeur and enchanting ambiance of the city as they cast dazzling spells throughout the magical streets using interactive wands, encounter fantastic beasts at a traveling circus, and – for the first time ever within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – travel across countries and time to 1990s London using the Métro-Floo for a thrilling adventure set inside the iconic British Ministry of Magic.”

Epic Universe Has Been Brewing For A While

How To Train Your Dragon

Of course, Epic Universe has been brewing for a long time. It was announced all the way back in 2019. Universal Orlando knew that it wanted to make a splash down there in Florida, and this massive, innovative approach to theme park design is really one over a lot of observers online. One of the wildest things about Epic Universe is that we don’t know all of the ins and outs yet, and there are sure to be surprises.

“Our new park represents the single-largest investment Comcast NBCUniversal has made in its theme park business and in Florida overall,” Brian L. Roberts, chairman and CEO of Comcast Corporation previously told Attractions Magazine. “It reflects the tremendous excitement we have for the future of our theme park business and for our entire company’s future in Florida.”

Here’s how the company is touting the new park: “Universal’s Epic Universe will offer an entirely new level of experience that will forever change theme park entertainment. Guests will venture beyond their wildest imagination, traveling into beloved stories and through vibrant lands on adventures where the journey is as astounding as the ultimate destination.”

Are you going to be visiting Epic Universe?