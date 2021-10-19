Universal Studios Hollywood Announces Holiday Plans for Wizarding World of Harry Potter

While most amusement park guests are currently focused on the excitement of Halloween-themed festivities at their favorite parks, Universal Studios Hollywood is already gearing up for what’s right around the corner, detailing their plans for the upcoming holiday season. The park will once again be celebrating the holidays with a number of exciting experiences with their “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” and “Grinchmas” festivities, which will be kicking off officially on November 26th and will run through January 2, 2022. You can head to the official Universal Studios Hollywood website to purchase your tickets now.

Per press release, “Universal Studios Hollywood celebrates the most wonderful time of the year with the return of yuletide favorites and family traditions, ‘Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter’ and ‘Grinchmas,’ beginning Friday, November 26th and running daily through Sunday, January 2, 2022. The holiday festivities are included in the price of admission.

“Families will rejoice at the arrival of ‘Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter,’ where the quaint wizarding village of Hogsmeade is transformed to reflect the holiday spirit featuring merry décor and jolly ambiance. Guests can take delight in special holiday a cappella performances from the Hogwarts Frog Choir, stroll through the village shops while sipping a delicious Hot Butterbeer and enjoy savory festive fare at the Three Broomsticks.

“Beginning at dusk each night, ‘The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle’ dazzles with stunning imagery and animation as the impressive light projection show illuminates Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, bringing the iconic Hogwarts castle to life and infusing the land with the sounds of an arrangement of music from the Harry Potter film series.

“Guests can commemorate their Christmas visit to Hogsmeade Village with a variety of exclusive keepsake items available for purchase, including personalized ornaments, garland, scarves, and stockings.

“The jolly ‘Grinchmas’ Who-lebration returns in festive fashion as holiday park-goers will be rockin’ around the topsy-turvy 65 foot-tall ‘Grinchmas’ tree in Universal Plaza, adorned with hundreds of ornaments and thousands of LED lights. A dazzling tree lighting ceremony accompanied by a snowfall flurry will take place every evening, bringing good tidings and season’s greetings as guests celebrate with The Grinch, his faithful dog Max and the Who-ville Whos, who will be performing on select nights. A selection of themed Who-tacular sweet treats, including hot cocoa will be available for purchase.

“In addition to the theme park, spirited holiday décor will permeate Universal CityWalk. Guests to the outdoor entertainment destination will be enchanted by the spectacular 40-foot tall Christmas tree, featuring more than 200,000 LED lights. The ever-popular Voodoo Doughnut will entice guests with a variety of festive designs and flavors to celebrate the season.”

