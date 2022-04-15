Universal Studios Hollywood Announces Changes to Famous Attraction

Universal Studios Hollywood has rolled out the first electric trams in its fleet of Studio Tour trams, the Los Angeles theme park​ announced Thursday. The world-famous, behind-the-scenes Studio Tour now has four electric trams serving its 21-tram fleet transporting guests across a 60-minute, 400-acre tour of the functioning movie and television production backlot. Park owner NBCUniversal plans to convert the entire fleet from diesel-hydraulic engines to electric by 2025, making Universal Studios Hollywood home to some of “the first-ever and largest battery-powered, off-road, high-torque and low speed mass people movers in the U.S.”

“I am extremely proud of this innovative undertaking and our commitment to creating a zero-emissions Studio Tour fleet in collaboration with our parent company and local partners,” Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Universal Studios Hollywood, said in a statement. “This is just one of many steps we are taking to transform our business in line with Comcast NBCUniversal’s carbon neutral goal, all while pioneering first-class attractions for our guests.”

The energy-efficient technology not only helps reduce carbon emissions but will reduce noises associated with the diesel-hydraulic engine. In addition to charges at the start and end of the tram route, the electric trams’ inductive charging technology from WAVE (Wireless Advanced Vehicle Electrification) by Ideanomics is coupled with a “regenerative braking feature” that will build up a charge as the trams travel downhill.

NBC’s TODAY weather and feature anchor Al Roker features in a video introduction aboard the electric trams. The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon continues to appear as the video Studio Tour guide.

“The Universal Studio Tour has always been a groundbreaking attraction with lots of thrills, excitement and scary moments. I’m honored to be part of an experience for adults and children to learn about these best-in-class electric trams that will transport them around this iconic studio lot and help the environment,” Roker said.

The hallmark Universal Studios Hollywood attraction will continue to take guests through iconic scenes and sets from movies and television, including the turbulent EARTHQUAKE: The Big One, the Bates Motel from Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, Hill Valley town square from the Back to the Future trilogy, the King Kong 360 3-D experience, and the Fast & Furious – Supercharged grand finale.