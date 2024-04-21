Universal Studios Hollywood Tram Crash Leaves 15 Injured

Universal Studios Hollywood saw a major accident occur at the theme park on Saturday Night with their iconic tram tour. The Los Angele County Fire Department confirmed the news in a tweet, revealing that a tram accident at Universal Studios Hollywood resulted in 15 patients being transported to the hospital to treat their injuries. According to The LA Times, a four-car tram crashed sometime that night , with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lt. Maria revealing to the outlet that some kind of issue with the brakes cause the crash, adding that "The last car of the tram struck a rail when it was traveling down a hill near a parking structure."

"There was a tram incident at the theme park tonight that resulted in multiple minor injuries, confirmed by the LA County Fire Dept," reads a statement from Universal Studios. "We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident."

"There was a tram incident at the theme park tonight that resulted in multiple minor injuries, confirmed by the LA County Fire Dept," reads a statement from Universal Studios. "We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident."

The 60th Anniversary celebration of the Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood is set to begin at the park later this week and run from April 26 to August 11, which will include limited time merch as well as special trams that will celebrate the occasion.

The Backlot Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood allows riders to visit the sets of iconic feature films, some of which are the same locations actually used for filming and others just staged recreations. Some of the films whose sets can be seen include Psycho, Back to the Future, The Sting, The Great Outdoors, and War of the Worlds, plus Wisteria Lane from Desperate Housewives, and a recreation of Jupiter's Claim from Jordan Peele's Nope. Naturally the tour drives past functioning studios that are used daily by film and television productions. There are also several facades and small exterior sets for New York City, a small European village, and even an old west town.

The trams at Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood also showcase attractions based around rides without sets on display including Jaws, Earthquake, Jurassic Park, King Kong: 360 3-D, and Fast & Furious: Supercharged.

#Breaking: At least 10 people were injured in a crash involving a tram at Universal Studios. https://t.co/7OGF06Mwf3 — KCAL News (@kcalnews) April 21, 2024

