Universal Studios Hollywood Announces Festivities for 60th-Anniversary Celebration

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the iconic Universal Studios Hollywood, and while the attraction has found ways to embrace all-new properties and franchises with its experiences, the park will also be honoring its past with a variety of unique celebrations. Many of the experiences will allow guests to feel like they are stepping into the past, while other opportunities will find ways for contemporary attractions to pay tribute to the legacy of the studio and the park itself. Universal Studios Hollywood's 60th-anniversary events will kick off on April 26th and will run through August 11th.

"The Studio Tour paved the way for the development of Universal Studios Hollywood and celebrating its 60-year milestone pays homage to its indelible impact," Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Universal Studios Hollywood, shared in a statement. "The Studio Tour is a crown jewel in our theme park portfolio and a beloved attraction for millions of guests. We are thrilled and honored to share our enthusiasm for its historic relevance with guests both new to the experience as well as those who have journeyed with us along the way."

Per press release, "In 1964, Universal City Studios invited tourists to take a whirlwind adventure for a first-hand look at Hollywood moviemaking in action. Five times a day, for approximately just over two hours, Monday through Friday, iconic red and white Glamor Trams, with their ruffled awnings, would whisk eager tourists through its studio backlot to be a fly on the wall in the making of Universal movie and television productions.

"Over the span of 60 years, Universal Studios Hollywood has cultivated the Studio Tour into a dynamic world-renowned experience visited by over 200 million guests worldwide. As part of the origins of Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Destinations & Experiences' (UDX) global theme parks portfolio, the Studio Tour is stepping into the spotlight and inviting guests along for the ride as part of this notable celebration.

"In addition to the return of several iconic red and white candy-striped Glamor Trams, the centerpiece of the Studio Tour 60th-anniversary celebration will treat guests to the unique opportunity to step off the tram and onto a legendary movie set where an original, fully restored 1964 vintage Glamor Tram awaits. The area will provide additional memorable photo opportunities and social media posts, including a giant King Kong backdrop and the theme park's original hanging Jaws shark.

"A highlight of the 60th celebration also includes the 'Earthquake – The Big One' attraction, which debuted on the Studio Tour in 1989 and has been shaking things up ever since with its eerily realistic 8.3 magnitude quake. To coincide with this diamond anniversary, this simulated natural disaster attraction has undergone a top-to-bottom renovation and will debut anew with contemporary technology and aesthetics.

"Other exciting features will include a visit to Courthouse Square aboard the Studio Tour, where scenes from the blockbuster Back to the Future movies were filmed and where an original time machine picture car will sit prominently on display, not far from a nearby Doc Brown character.

"As the Studio Tour navigates around the historic backlot, additional surprises from a time long gone will make a cameo appearance, including the temporary return of the 1976 Runaway Train as warning bells and sirens alarm from its stationary location. Moments of nostalgia will also be featured aboard the tram's monitors showing clips of former Studio Tour attractions as they once appeared on the tour.

"Universal Studios Hollywood will also be digging into its archive of prehistoric props with a behemoth dimensional Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur display used in the promotion of Universal Pictures' Jurassic World movie. This giant, growling creature, bearing a large bite of sharp teeth, will be located adjacent to a locked paddock of wild dinosaurs that can be heard screeching and clamoring to escape.

"To commemorate the spirit of Hollywood's glamorous past, Universal Studios Hollywood is partnering with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, responsible for promoting and enhancing the business, cultural, and civic well-being of Hollywood, and the Hollywood Sign Trust, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, responsible for maintaining the Hollywood Sign and educating the world about its historical and cultural importance.

"Originally installed as a giant billboard for a real estate development (Hollywoodland) in 1923, today, the Hollywood Sign is a universal metaphor for the place, industry, lifestyle, and aspiration known as Hollywood. It stands as one of the world's best-known monuments and was declared Los Angeles Cultural Historical Monument No. 111 in 1973."

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is thrilled that this incredible opportunity will enable guests to step off the Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood and enjoy an up-close look at a perfectly scaled replica of the Hollywood Sign," Steve Nissen, CEO and President of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, detailed in a statement. "It has been a dream of millions to be able to climb the hillside to the actual sign atop Mt. Lee, so this collaboration with Universal Studios Hollywood is the ideal way to inspire guests around the world to dream big."



"We are thrilled to share in this 60-year milestone with Universal Studios Hollywood and its behind-the-scenes magic, which definitely strikes a chord with the hopes and dreams the Hollywood Sign brings to its fans, " Jeff Zarrinnam, Chair of the Hollywood Sign Trust, added. "And for people to have this vibrant way to experience the Sign, including capturing selfies and photos, with such an iconic leader in the industry is a true celebration. We congratulate Universal on this big anniversary."

The press release continued, "As a result of this collaboration and in celebration of both the Hollywood Sign's centennial and the Studio Tour's 60th anniversary, Universal Studios Hollywood is debuting the first-ever original replica of the Sign to be situated along the studio backlot, adjacent to the tram step off moment. This large-scale reproduction was meticulously crafted from the Sign's historic records to faithfully recreate this iconic landmark and bring it to visiting Studio Tour guests, where it will be nestled for several years along the hillside. The original Hollywood Sign towers at 45 feet; this official replica will stand tall at 10 feet to complement the landscape.

"Guests disembarking the tram to experience the original movie set on the studio backlot will now have the unique and exclusive opportunity to pose for the first time ever in close proximity to this officially sanctioned Hollywood Sign replica for interactive social media posts.

"The Studio Tour is a world-class attraction that takes guests onto an authentic movie and television production lot, past state-of-the-art soundstages, through hyper-realistic outdoor sets, and even past the studio's corporate offices where, behind closed doors, exciting deals are being made. As guests queue up to board the Studio Tour and experience the magic and mystery of the studio backlot, they will be met with archival images and videos detailing its incredible history, along with an all-original augmented reality (AR) Studio Tour trivia challenge designed to test their knowledge of this iconic attraction through the years with the ability to share their results on social media.

"While much has transpired in six decades, the Studio Tour has remained true to its roots of immersing guests in the awe-inspiring world of movie-making magic, providing remarkable access to production sets on a genuine studio backlot. The once celebrated two-hour Glamor Trams have been replaced with a contemporary, approximate 60-minute experience, infused with advanced technology that enlightens and entertains millions of film buffs, theme park fans, and tourists alike visiting from across the globe.

"With its sights on the future, the Studio Tour is in the midst of converting its fleet of 21 diesel-hydraulic engines to electric trams to help reduce carbon emissions and improve the guest experience by reducing noise associated with the diesel-hydraulic engine.

"From ushering guests past iconic sets, including the renowned film Psycho directed by Alfred Hitchcock-one of the very first film sets accessible for visitors to see up close in 1964-to the evolution of Universal Studios Hollywood, immersing guests in innovative, groundbreaking rides and attractions themed to compelling film and television properties, the Studio Tour was 'act one' in the development of the notable Universal Destinations & Experiences portfolio of global theme parks.

"Rounding out the entire Studio Tour 60th anniversary celebration will be a selection of specially created, highly themed food and beverages, curated by the theme park's Executive Chef Julia Thrash, along with themed merchandise and memorabilia. A special Dining Pass celebrating the 60th anniversary will be available for purchase and will allow guests to choose six eligible menu items: a choice of two entrees, plus a choice of four snacks, sides, desserts, or beverages at participating restaurants or food carts. Select in-park venues and food carts are excluded, and the Dining Pass is valid only on the day of purchase."

Other food offerings available to guests are:

Hollywood & Dine, located on the Upper Lot of the theme park, will serve up BBQ Brisket Sandwich, BBQ Cheeseburger, BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich, BBQ Chicken Sandwich, Summer Strawberry Salad, BBQ Corn Dog and Film Reel Cookie Sandwich.





Mel's Diner, also located on the Upper Lot, will feature such favorites as Mel's Classic Burger, Beyond Meat BBQ Cheeseburger, Chili Cheese Dog, Tuna Melt, Chicken Caeser Salad, as well as two entrees that harken back to iconic mid-century TV dinner style platters: the Meatloaf Combo and Fried Chicken Combo.

Studio Scoops ice-cream parlor on the Lower Lot will whip up tasty treats in honor of the theme park's signature attractions.

And lastly, the City Snack Shop standalone outdoor food cart, located on the Upper Lot, will be transformed into a Glamor Tram and serve up a selection of treats emblematic of the 60-year celebration, including the Glam Tram Cookie, Film Reel Cookie Sandwich, Giant 60th Pretzel, 60th Celebration Cookies and Banana Breath Popcorn.



An all-new dedicated Studio Tour 60th anniversary merchandise collection will invite guests to take home a piece of this historical celebration with such unique products as a 60th anniversary popcorn bucket shaped as an iconic Glamor Tram, plus an array of retro-themed souvenirs, including a Glamor Tram themed pillow, blanket, backpack, jacket, tops, tee shirts, hats, mugs, keychains, salt and pepper shakers, chocolates and candies.

You can head to the official Universal Studios Hollywood website for complete details on the 60th-anniversary celebration.

Which events are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments!