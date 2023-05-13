Velveeta Launches Cheesy Chocolate Truffles

The world of food is always doing something interesting, particularly when it comes to pairing unexpected things. Recently, there was the launch of Hidden Valley Ranch's ice cream collaboration with Van Leeuwen. Then there was also Miller High Life's bar snack inspired truffle collection with chocolatier Phillip Ashley. Now, Velveeta is getting in on the unexpected pairing game with their own launch: TruffVels. Velveeta has teamed up with chocolate company Compartés for the first-ever chocolate cheese truffle, and yes, they actually contain Velveeta cheese.

The TruffVels are described as being made for "those who gall in for the things they love". They're made from Compartés sweet white chocolate paired with the bite of Velveeta — made by infusing the Velveeta cheese sauce into Compartés chocolate — and shaped into the iconic Velveeta shell shape for a truly one-of-a-kind experience.

"Two of life's greatest pleasures are cheese and chocolate and we've already seen our pleasure seekers experiment with this combination across social media, so this collab was a no brainer," Kelsey Rice, Senior Brand Communications Manager for Velveeta said. "As a brand that's all about making outrageous pleasure a way of life, we decided to bring these two flavors together to create the most outrageously elevated version of a cheesy, chocolatey recipe for our fans to enjoy."

If this unique pairing of cheese and chocolate is something that piques your interest, here's what you need to know. A five-pack of the Velveeta x Compartés TruffVels are available for purchase on Compartes.com. They cost $24.95 and are available while supplies last.

"This exciting and unique collaboration is delicious, decadent, delightful, and unexpected,' Jonathan Graham, Compartés CEO and Lead Chocolatier said. "I love the idea of pushing the boundaries of chocolate making and creating a unique product unlike anything that's ever been done before. With TruffVels mixing two of life's greatest pleasures, chocolate and cheese, we can all live the good 'La Dolce Velveeta" life this summer."

Will you be checking out the Velveeta x Compartés TruffVels? How do you feel about the pairing of chocolate and cheese? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!