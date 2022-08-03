Vin Scully, Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers Broadcaster, Dead at 94

Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has passed away at the age of 94. The announcement was made on the official Dodgers Twitter account Tuesday evening. The Dodgers are on the road facing their rivals, the San Francisco Giants. Vin Scully retired from announcing Los Angeles Dodgers games in 2016, with his final game taking place October 2nd against the Giants. Scully's wife, Sandi, passed away January 3, 2021.

"We have lost an icon," Dodgers President & CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement. "The Dodgers' Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will be truly missed."

Vin Scully was the voice of the Dodgers from 1950 to 2016, spanning the team's tenure in Brooklyn and Los Angeles. This made him the longest-tenured broadcaster in major sports history. Scully was born in 1927 in the Bronx, and after serving in the Navy for two years he attended Fordham University, which helped launch his radio career at CBS Radio. Along with calling baseball games, Vin Scully also was the voice of the NFL, with one of his most legendary calls coming from Dwight Clark's touchdown catch in the NFC Championship Game to propel the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl XVI. He also announced tennis and PGA events, including The Masters for CBS.

"I'm able to get out, but in all honesty, for whatever, 100 different reasons, I guess, I'm just more content being in the house, far from the maddening crowd, I guess you could say," Vin Scully told the LA Times following his wife's death from ALS. "I find a great deal of peace just being at home."

"I'm all right. I believe it's God's plan. We had wonderful times together," he said. "He's called Sandi home, and I'm just waiting for the call."

Content with his life, Scully reiterated how he'd be looking forward to a reunion with Sandi.

"Oh, absolutely, without a doubt, I'd leave yesterday," he said.

ComicBook.com sends our condolences to friends and family of Vin Scully.

Photo credit Greg Doherty/WireImage via Getty