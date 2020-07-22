Viral VFX TikToker Julian Bass Signed By Same Agency as John Travolta, Giancarlo Esposito

✖

Viral VFX TikTok star Julian Bass has been signed by the same agency as John Travolta and Giancarlo Esposito. ICM Partners announced the signing this week as people flocked to congratulate the social media sensation. He took multiple platforms by storm with his superhero-themed VFX work on TikTok. It was such a hit that Disney boss Bob Iger took notice. Bass is still a student at Georgia State and has practiced theater for many years. His part of the video where he plays Spider-Man led some fans to throw their support behind him as the live-action version of Miles Morales whenever Marvel gets around to putting the young hero into the MCU. Of course, all this attention led to Bass making the rounds on the morning show circuit. He told Good Morning America what the sudden rise to fame felt like.

“I was just kinda saying to myself, wouldn’t it be funny if Disney called me… It’s kind of surreal. Then to see [Bob Iger’s] tweet there, it was everything I could have ever hoped for. I was obsessed with superheroes and I wanted to give myself superpowers. As a fan of this stuff, to have the opportunity now, to maybe be apart of it is huge to me,” he explained.

We’re talking to 20-year-old TikTok sensation @thejulianbass about his newfound viral fame from his EPIC videos! pic.twitter.com/lCmRj4VbqN — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 9, 2020

Later in another interview with ABC, he went deeper into his emotions as the tweet caught fire.

“You know, it went to my head the first day, so I think its simmering down now. I’m trying to capitalize on it now, with all these people reaching out,” Bass laughed. “Make the smartest move going forward. My family is getting calls from people they don’t even know. I’m like, ‘How are you finding my mother’s phone number?’ It’s crazy people are reaching out and saying congratulations.”

“I would say that hearing from Louis D'Esposito with Marvel has been the biggest thing for me. I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, this is Marvel Studios right here on the phone!’ I missed the first call which is probably the worst thing to do,” he remembered. “But I was able to make time for that and call them back, it was amazing.”

What superhero edit would you like to see him complete next? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.