Disney Happy Meals Coming to McDonald's to Celebrate Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary

McDonald's will launch a new Happy Meal promotion featuring 50 toys to celebrate the kickoff to Walt Disney World Resort's 50th Anniversary celebration. Walt Disney World News Today was the first to report on the upcoming Happy Meal promotion, which will feature 50 figures from various Disney franchises and movies. Each figure will sit on a stand and will have a cardboard cutout shaped like a snowglobe. The Happy Meal promotion will run from September 14 to October 25 at participating McDonald's locations. McDonald's has not officially announced the promotion, but is expected to in the coming days.

The full list of characters appearing in the Happy Meal promotion includes: Mickey Mouse, Flounder, Timothy Mouse, Abu, genie, Bambi, Dale, R2-D2, Minnie Mouse, Sebastian, Bruni (from Frozen 2), Tinker Bell, Bo Peep (from the Toy Story franchise), Cheshire Cat, Miguel, Joe Gardner (from Soul), Daisy Duck, Goofy, Piglet, Lumiere, Frozone, Dory, Dante, BB-8, Pluto, Lady, Tramp, Jaq, Rocket (from Guardians of the Galaxy), Edna Mode, Jiminy Crickey, Simba, Winnie The pooh, Cogsworth, Gus, Hei Hei, Mad Hatter, Stitch, Woody, Groot, Olaf, Pua, Dumbo, Donald Duck, Pinocchio, Pumba, Thumper, Chip, Nemo, and Timon. Collectors should be able to purchase a Happy Meal toy individually, although that policy varies by store.

The characters mostly coincide with Fab 50 Character Collection that Disney Parks is launching as a part of Walt Disney World's anniversary celebration. Many of the character will also receive a golden statue that will be displayed at one of the four Walt Disney World Resort parks during the year-and-a-half-long event.

Other festivities included during the upcoming anniversary celebration include two new nighttime celebrations, one at EPCOT and one at Magic Kingdom. Additionally, Disney Parks will also debut several new attractions, including Remy's Ratatouille Adventure and the new Space 220 restaurant at EPCOT, and the new KiteTails show at Animal Kingdom. Other upcoming attractions expected to debut during the 50th anniversary celebration includes the TRON: Lightcycle/Run ride at Magic Kingdom and the Journey of Water and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attractions at EPCOT.

