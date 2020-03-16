Photos of Empty Disney World Parks Surface Online

It’s extremely rare to see Disney Parks close their doors for any reason, so the fact that every single one of them has stopped operations amid the coronavirus pandemic is something that folks just aren’t used to seeing. Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World announced last week that they would be shutting their doors to help combat the spreading of the virus, leaving all of the company’s North American parks totally empty. One Disney World blog drove by the parks to take pictures of the gates to the various parks, and it’s a pretty eerie sight.

BlogMickey.com posted a set of four images to Twitter on Monday morning, each one at the gate of Walt Disney World’s four different theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom. Each of the gates it completely empty, making the parks appear entirely deserted.

Good morning from Walt Disney World where all four theme parks are now closed due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) pic.twitter.com/GGkWl2nggZ — BlogMickey.com (@Blog_Mickey) March 16, 2020

“Good morning from Walt Disney World where all four theme parks are now closed due to coronavirus,” BlogMickey wrote in the tweet.

Following the closing of the parks, Disney’s former CEO Bob Iger, who is in the process of transitioning into retirement, tweeted that the most important thing to do in times like these is to care for each other.

“These are hard, anxiety provoking times,” he wrote. “Remaining connected to friends & loved ones is vital. We owe it to each other to act cautious, adhere to guidelines, care for one another. Maintain hope and resolve.”

Early last week, Disney Parks made the decision to stay open amid the spreading of the virus, releasing a statement saying that cast members would be taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of everyone. The parks ultimately closed down just a couple of days later.

“As part of our commitment to the health and well-being of our cast, guests and the larger community, we are carefully monitoring the evolving coronavirus situation and are in regular contact with health agencies for information and guidance,” Disney Parks chief medical officer Dr. Pamela Hymel explained in the original statement. “Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, are welcoming guests as usual and we continue to implement preventive measures in line with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health agencies.”

The Disney Parks are currently slated to be closed through the end of the month, but that could always change as the situation evolves.