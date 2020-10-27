Disney World Makes Changes to Front Entrance Gateways

✖

Orlando, Florida's Walt Disney World is getting yet another makeover this year, as the iconic theme park has now announced that some changes will be made to its front entrance. If you've ever been to Disney World, you probably remember the front entrance archway as the very first thing you see when arriving on the property. Mickey and Minnie Mouse stand on either side of the road and gesture you into the Most Magical Place on Earth, with the title of the park connecting them overhead. Now, that classic entrance will be repainted with a new color scheme.

Disney announced on Tuesday that a new, blue-centric color scheme will be given to the beloved entrance, giving the entire thing a more modern feel. The scheme is also designed to match the new paint job at Cinderella's Castle in Magic Kingdom.

FIRST LOOK: Check out the refreshed entrances coming soon to @WaltDisneyWorld Resort, featuring a new color palette that complements the recent royal makeover of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park: https://t.co/4DYZXj362Y pic.twitter.com/qGSYrocu2h — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) October 26, 2020

"Check out the refreshed entrances coming soon to Walt Disney World Resort, featuring a new color palette that complements the recent royal makeover of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park," Disney wrote in a tweet.

The repainting of Cinderella's Castle was announced back in February, and completed during the time that Walt Disney World was closed to guests due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. The park closed in March and began allowing fans back inside the gates in July.

"Cinderella first transformed into a princess 70 years ago this week when the animated classic was released—and ever since, her courage and kindness have been inspiring guests and cast members alike," Jason Kirk, Vice President, Magic Kingdom Park said in a blog post. "We are excited to share that her story has inspired a bold, shimmering and royal makeover of her namesake castle at the heart of Walt Disney World Resort."

More changes are coming to Walt Disney World in the near future, including the complete overhaul of Splash Mountain. The classic ride will remain the same in its structure, but will be reworked to become an attraction based on the hit film The Princess and the Frog.

What do you think of Disney World's new front entrance? Let us know in the comments!