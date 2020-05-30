Disney World Announces Limited Mask-Free "Relaxation Zones"

✖

Walt Disney World has announced limited mask-free “relaxation zones” as a part of their reopening plans. It has been revealed that all four Disney World parks will have the designated areas where they can remove their masks for a short period. The Orange County Recovery Task Force meeting today is where The Walt Disney Company presented their vision for what the Orlando reopening would look like as reported by The New York Times. Jim MacPhee is the Walt Disney World Senior Vice President of Operations, and he didn’t give any information about how many of these zones will exist in each individual park. But, for some Guests, this news will be welcome as people complain about the heat and the mask making things difficult.

Disney is currently requiring that all visitors 3 years and older at the parks wear masks. This also includes cast members and third-part operating-participant employees as well.

“This is an important part of protecting both our guests and our cast,” a post on the Disney Springs website reads. “Please be sure you have an ample amount of face coverings for yourself and your party before you arrive, as you’ll need to wear them over your nose and mouth at all times (except when sitting at a dining table).”

Pressed about the mask requirement -- how will Disney get everyone to comply -- company says it plans to deploy "high-energy squads" of employees to roam parks and insist and may create "relaxation zones" where people can take off their masks. — Brooks Barnes (@brooksbarnesNYT) May 27, 2020

A Twitter user named Ivy Marie captured some of the displeasure with the mask policy for Disney Springs before the shopping area opened.

One visitor complained, “I’m sorry but I and my family will not be coming to Disney Springs with these ridiculous rules especially wearing of the mask. Masks should be optional. The mask seems to be coming more of a badge of honor and a feel good thing to do than a medical necessity.”

“No thanks. Masks and temperature checks are not very magical no matter how you try to paint it. Plus masks are meant to be worn for short periods of time,” another one said. “Not all day long. Just not good for you. I see people suffering from heat stroke all the time at Disney on a normal summer day.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings. Since that directive has been put into action, there have been people across the country that have taken issue with the choice to enforce that policy in various businesses. It will probably continue across the life of the pandemic.

How do you feel about these “relaxation areas” at Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.