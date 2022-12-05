Disney World Reveals When Iconic Ride Permanently Closes

It's time for Splash Mountain to be movin' along. The iconic log flume ride at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will close in early 2023 to transform into Tiana's Bayou Adventure, an all-new revamp inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios' animated film The Princess and the Frog. Disney first announced the Princess and the Frog makeovers for its Splash Mountain attractions at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort in 2020, revealing the re-themed water ride would move away from characters associated with the 1946 film Song of the South after 35 years.

Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World Resort will close permanently on January 23rd, 2023, and will reopen as Tiana's Bayou Adventure in late 2024, the theme park announced on the Disney Parks Blog. Disney also revealed a new scene with new critters created for the attraction, which follows Tiana (voiced by Anika Noni Rose), Naveen (Bruno Campos), and trumpet-playing alligator Louis (Michael-Leon Wooley) right after the events of the 2009 film.

In Tiana's Bayou Adventure, guests join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis during Mardi Gras season as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind celebration for the people of New Orleans. The newly revealed scene with the band of animals, above, is the thrilling moment riders first drop into the bayou to encounter friends both new and old.

The fireflies-lit scene continues with zydeco music, a blend of rhythm and blues born in Louisiana, filling the air as the animal band of an otter, a rabbit, a raccoon, a beaver, a turtle, and others play instruments made of natural materials found in the bayou.

"Like Princess Tiana, I believe that courage and love are the key ingredients for wonderful adventures," Charita Carter, the senior creative producer leading the project at Walt Disney Imagineering, said when announcing the re-theme in 2020. "I am delighted to be a part of bringing this fun-filled experience to our guests."

Said Rose, reprising her role as Tiana, "It is really exciting to know that Princess Tiana's presence in both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom will finally be fully realized! As passionate as I am about what we created, I know the fans are going to be over the moon. The Imagineers are giving us The Princess and the Frog Mardi Gras celebration we've been waiting for, and I'm here for it!"

Tiana's exact opening date at Walt Disney World is TBA. Disney has not yet announced when Splash Mountain at Disneyland will permanently close, but the California version is also scheduled to return in late 2024 as Tiana's Bayou Adventure.