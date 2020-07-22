X-Men Fans Are Freaking Out Over Possible New Name for Washington, DC NFL Team

The Washington, DC NFL football team is searching for a new name, and it is reportedly considering one that has perked up the ears of X-Men fans. Sports reported Darren M. Haynes tweeted out that the company that manages the Washington team's current website also registered DCSentinels.com. This report has led to speculation that "DC Sentinels" may be the new name of the franchise, or at least one under consideration. Sentinels are soldiers who wait and keep watch. It wouldn't be an unfitting name for the team located in the nation's capital. The name was also under consideration for an XFL team before that league fell apart.

🚨🚨MUST SEE🚨🚨 The same company that registers and manages https://t.co/S2JbUIb1zx registered a new domain, https://t.co/z9zOStKiQm on July 15th 2020. DC Sentinels was once considered for DC's XFL team. (per @ChadwikoRCC) @wusa9 👇LOOK👇 pic.twitter.com/zu0wfQK0CX — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 22, 2020

But for X-Men fans, the word "sentinel" brings up a different image. The Marvel Universe, sentinel sare robots built for hunting down mutants. They were created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee during their founding X-Men run and featured significantly into the popular X-Men cartoon from the 1990s, engraving them into the minds and memories of an entire generation of children. They also appeared in the 2014 film X-Men: Days of Future Past, which became the first X-Men movie on Disney+ earlier this month.

Seeing "sentinels" trending has some X-Men fans confused. Keep reading to see how X-Men fans are reacting.