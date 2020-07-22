X-Men Fans Are Freaking Out Over Possible New Name for Washington, DC NFL Team
The Washington, DC NFL football team is searching for a new name, and it is reportedly considering one that has perked up the ears of X-Men fans. Sports reported Darren M. Haynes tweeted out that the company that manages the Washington team's current website also registered DCSentinels.com. This report has led to speculation that "DC Sentinels" may be the new name of the franchise, or at least one under consideration. Sentinels are soldiers who wait and keep watch. It wouldn't be an unfitting name for the team located in the nation's capital. The name was also under consideration for an XFL team before that league fell apart.
🚨🚨MUST SEE🚨🚨
The same company that registers and manages https://t.co/S2JbUIb1zx registered a new domain, https://t.co/z9zOStKiQm on July 15th 2020.
DC Sentinels was once considered for DC's XFL team. (per @ChadwikoRCC) @wusa9
👇LOOK👇 pic.twitter.com/zu0wfQK0CX— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 22, 2020
But for X-Men fans, the word "sentinel" brings up a different image. The Marvel Universe, sentinel sare robots built for hunting down mutants. They were created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee during their founding X-Men run and featured significantly into the popular X-Men cartoon from the 1990s, engraving them into the minds and memories of an entire generation of children. They also appeared in the 2014 film X-Men: Days of Future Past, which became the first X-Men movie on Disney+ earlier this month.
Seeing "sentinels" trending has some X-Men fans confused. Keep reading to see how X-Men fans are reacting.
Football Stuff
prevnext
I saw Sentinels trending and I thought is was good news about “The Matrix,” or X-Men.
But... it’s just football stuff. pic.twitter.com/3UWh9gnvzI— Isiah Muhammad (@Isiah_Muhammad) July 22, 2020
Could Be Hard
prevnext
DC Sentinels?????— Washington Redwolves (@Lennyfrigginleo) July 22, 2020
Could be hard....#HTTR pic.twitter.com/BFbNQl36K2
Nerdy
prevnext
I saw #sentinels trending and my nerdy ass thought it was about the X -Men. pic.twitter.com/Hvha4vFH7d— Nonstop Nerd (@NonstopNerdBlog) July 22, 2020
DC Sentinels
prevnext
This is how I feel and what I visualize when I hear “DC Sentinels” ... I mean I’m a huge X-Men fan but... pic.twitter.com/FblcTxJj8f— Mark (@GospelOfMark) July 22, 2020
Perfect Mascot
prevnext
If Washington goes with the Sentinels as a team name, hopefully they get this guy to be their mascot. pic.twitter.com/daDrmApPOo— Joseph Lee (@JosephLee411) July 22, 2020
Robots on the Street
prevnext
I saw #sentinels trending and was ready to accept that the government would 100% put giant robots on the street.— 𝕷𝖔𝖗𝖉 𝕾𝖆𝖓𝖈𝖍𝖊𝖟 👹 (@SuckMeSanchez) July 22, 2020
Got Me Worried
prevnext
Not going to lie, in light of DHS becoming the Republican Guard For So Damned Insane Trump #sentinels trending got me worried we’d slipped into complete totalitarianism over night, wheeew pic.twitter.com/aY8PDPBjij— DHS Treason #ACAB (@US_PatriotServ) July 22, 2020
Release the Sentinels
prevnext
I thought Trump really released the damn Sentinels.😂 pic.twitter.com/AwpYDTrUhw— ∞ (@MadTitan666) July 22, 2020
Just Football
prevnext
Sentinels is trending, so I instinctively think that it has something to do with the X-men, but nope, just football pic.twitter.com/eSUlqY5l5K— Shamar English (@english_shamar) July 22, 2020
Really
prev
Sentinels? pic.twitter.com/11fDqhBo3v— Matt Fisher - MLB Writer (@FisherWritesMLB) July 22, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.