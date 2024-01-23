Wendy's Reveals New Breakfast Burrito

The new Wendy's Breakfast Burrito will be available at over 4,500 locations.

Wendy's is getting into breakfast in a big way. Monday, the burger joint unveiled its first-ever Breakfast Burrito, its own take on a popular menu item at other competing chain restaurants. Wendy's Breakfast Burrito includes two eggs, six bacon strips, potato wedges, American cheese, and cheese sauce; those ingredients are then wrapped in a tortilla.

"With our new Breakfast Burrito, we've carefully balanced taste and convenience to create a portable masterpiece," John Li, Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation at The Wendy's Company, offered in a press release. "Our newest breakfast innovation serves up all the best parts of Wendy's breakfast rolled up into one delicious burrito."

"We knew it was time to roll out a breakfast burrito option, starting in select markets. This latest morning menu innovation is exactly what our consumers are craving," added Wendy's chief marketer Lindsay Radkoski. "The new Breakfast Burrito is a portable, hearty breakfast filled with quality ingredients you can always get at Wendy's."

Wendy's says the Breakfast Burrito will be available starting immediately at 4,500 locations across the country. It's unknown if the item is a limited-time offering or a permanent, regional offering.

"The Breakfast Burrito is loaded with all the best parts of Wendy's breakfast menu," the chain says. "It includes two fresh cracked eggs and six strips of oven baked, applewood smoked bacon – the same amount of bacon found on the iconic Baconator! But there's more – the Breakfast Burrito also features seasoned breakfast potatoes nestled alongside two slices of American cheese, all topped with a cheese sauce. All these ingredients are wrapped in a tortilla and served with two Cholula® Original Hot Sauce Packets on the side for customers looking for an added spicy kick."