Wendy’s Offering Free Frosty Deal For Today Only

Wendy’s is offering a free Frosty deal for one day only. If you’re hankering for the delicious frozen desert today, you can get a medium size with the purchase of medium fries. They’re calling this promotion Fry-Day. Now, you have to use the Mobile App to order your frosty, but some might say it’s worth the price. (If you prefer to walk inside, you can just scan your mobile app. You can also use it in the drive-thru!) You can only order Classic Chocolate Frosty or Vanilla Frosties with that offer, so you’re out of luck if your nearby Wendy’s has a special flavor going or you’re trying for a the coffee variant. You’ll have to act fast with this one as it’s only valid for today at participating locations. Check out the restaurant’s post down below.

President and CEO of Wendy’s, Todd Penegor, talked about the company’s resilency in the face of the current health situation. “While we are still managing the impact of the global pandemic, I continue to be humbled by the actions of the entire Wendy’s family who have led with courage and commitment,” Penegor explained. “Throughout, the health, safety and well-being of our teams and customers remained our top priority. And as we experienced an overdue social awakening, Good Done Right helped us think more critically about diversity, equity and inclusion and our role in combating injustice.”

https://twitter.com/Wendys/status/1486700523201839104?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Some fans might have missed the chance at a Fry-Day with every visit late last year. They were selling Frosty Key Tags last year to support the Dave Thomas Foundation. With every $2 tag sold, you could get a free Frosty Jr. with any purchase for a year.

“The Frosty Key Tag is an annual fundraising program that supports the DTFA. Available now through January 31, 2022, you can purchase a Frosty Key Tag for just $2, and enjoy one free Jr. Frosty treat per visit with each purchase in 2022. The best part about this program? Proceeds from every Frosty Key Tag purchased support the DTFA’s mission to find forever families for children in foster care.*”

“In 2020, we raised more than $7.8 million for the DTFA through Frosty Key Tag sales, a goal we hope to exceed in 2021, to continue finding forever homes for the more than 120,000 children waiting in the U.S. foster care system. The next time you’re in a Wendy’s restaurant or ordering through the Wendy’s app, consider adding a Frosty Key Tag to your order – or even surprising the person behind you in line with one. Giving something back with a small act of kindness goes a long way. “

