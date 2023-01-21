Wendy's Is Offering Free Chicken Nuggets This Weekend

Wendy's is giving you the opportunity to get free chicken nuggets this weekend — but there's a catch. On Friday, Wendy's revealed that it will be offering a free six-piece chicken nuggets with the purchase of an order of french fries, as long as you order through the Wendy's app. The deal will only be available from Friday, January 20th through Monday, January 23rd. This is just one of several deals that the app is running, including the current offer of free french fries with any purchase, and the $1 BOGO Chicken Sandwiches offer until February 5th.

In order to get the free six-piece chicken nuggets, you'll have to register for the Wendy's app, pick your local Wendy's, and select if you want your order picked up or delivered. Then, just place an order for a medium or large french fries, add the six-piece nuggets to your cart, and you should be good to go.

Why is Wendy's adding new Frosty flavors?

Wendy's made headlines late last year for offering its latest limited-edition Frosty flavor, a limited-time Peppermint Frosty.

"The Peppermint Frosty is our latest flavor innovation on the iconic Wendy's Frosty that fans have come to know and love for over 50 years," said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for the Wendy's Company. "It's the classic thick and creamy Frosty that our fans crave with bursts of fresh peppermint – every sweet bite will put you in the holiday spirit."

As Wendy's chief marketing officer Carl Loredo revealed in an interview with CNN Business, the idea to add new flavors to the Frosty lineup — something that the company has only done sporadically over the years — came about to further tap into customers' buying habits. Loredo reportedly said that he "wouldn't be surprised" if the company then adds even more new Frosty flavors this year.

"Folks enjoyed the strawberry Frosty enough that we knew it was important to get after another flavor and one that would tie well with the holidays," Loredo explained. "Peppermint is amazing, and it's a great way to ring in the holiday season."

"It's an accelerated path, but it's something we've been working on for a few years," Loredo continued. "[Peppermint] was a flavor that we knew consumers liked — ultimately, the commercialization piece [was an aspect] we needed to finalize quickly, but it's been something we had our minds."

Will you be cashing in on Wendy's free six-piece chicken nuggets offer this weekend? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!