Which Balloons Are Appearing In Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2019?

The 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will officially kick off the holiday season later this month in New York City, with the festivities starting on Thursday, November 28 at 9 A.M. Since 1927, the parade’s inflatable balloons have become a staple of the event as they showcase some of the world’s fan-favorite characters soaring above the streets of New York. This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will include three new character balloons including Astronaut Snoopy by Peanuts Worldwide, Green Eggs and Ham by Netflix, and SpongeBob SquarePants & Gary by Nickelodeon.

Even more characters will make their return to the event including Smokey the Bear who will return to mark his 75th birthday. Other returning characters that will fly high during the parade include Diary of A Wimpy Kid, Sinclair Oil’s DINO, The Elf on the Shelf, Goku, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch from his most recent animated feature film, Jett by Super Wings, Olaf from Disney’s Frozen 2, PAW Patrol’s Chase, plus Pikachu, The Pillsbury Doughboy, The Red Ranger, Ronald McDonald, and Trolls. Finally, the Aflac Duck, Sinclair Oil’s Baby DINOs and the Go Bowling balloonicles, as well as Universal Orlando Resort’s The Nutcracker will all make an appearance.

“Spectacle is synonymous with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and each year we aim to create an even bigger one than the last, with incredible must-see entertainment for millions of spectators nationwide,” said Susan Tercero, executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Featuring an amazing line-up of high-flying character balloons, jaw-dropping animated floats, world-class marching bands and performance groups, artists covering a variety of musical genres, and of course, the one-and-only Santa Claus, we are ‘Parade Ready’ and can’t wait to take to the streets of New York City to once again herald the arrival of the holiday season.”

Even more balloons will be present at the as part of as Macy’s Blue Sky Gallery, a collection of high-flying artwork created in collaboration with renowned contemporary artists. Renowned female contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama will showcase her artwork for the series this year with her Love Flies Up to the Sky balloon. Per the press release, “The design was developed by the artist from face motifs that appear in her ‘My Eternal Soul’ series of paintings–a body of work that she began in 2009. Vibrant and animated, the paintings embody Kusama’s innovative exploration of form and revolve around a tension between abstraction and figuration. The artist’s signature dots — which recur throughout her practice — are also featured prominently in the Macy’s Parade balloon design.”

