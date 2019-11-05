Which Floats Are Appearing In Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2019?

The 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will officially kick off the holiday season later this month in New York City, with the festivities starting on Thursday, November 28 at 9 A.M. In addition to their signature character balloons soaring above the crowd and streets of New York, the Macy’s Parade Studio floats will also be a major cornerstone of the event once again. Five new floats will make their debut this year including Nickelodeon’s Blue’s Clues & You!, The Brick-changer by The Lego Group, Home Sweet Home by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Rexy in the City by COACH, and Toy House of Marvelous Milestones by New York Life.

Returning floats for the event, per the official press release, includes 1-2-3 Sesame Street featuring the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street and Big City Cheer! by Spirit of America Productions and featuring Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin. Plus Central Park with Lea Michele; Christmas Cheer is Near by Elf Pets/The Elf on the Shelf; Cornucopia; Deck the Halls by Balsam Hill with Idina Menzel; Everyone’s Favorite Bake Shop by Entenmann’s; Fantasy Chocolate Factory by Kinder with Natasha Bedingfield; Harvest in the Valley by Green Giant with Chris Janson; Heartwarming Holiday Countdown by Hallmark Channel; Mount Rushmore’s American Pride with Chris Young; the NHL Most Valuable Hockey Mom presented by MassMutual with guests Black Eyed Peas and NHL Legends Dominic Moore and Eddie Olczyk; Parade Day Mischief by Sour Patch Kids Candy; Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles by Nickelodeon; Shimmer and Shine by Nickelodeon with Debbie Gibson; Snoopy’s Doghouse by Peanuts Worldwide with Charlie Brown and former NASA Astronauts Kay Hire and Janet Kavandi; Splashing Safari Adventure by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions; Tom Turkey; Universal Playground by Universal Kids with That Girl Lay Lay; and finally, Santa’s Sleigh with Santa Claus.

The Macy’s Singing Christmas Tree will return for its third consecutive year. Presented by Delta Air Lines the float will feature the harmonious voices of more than 100 Macy’s colleagues and friends from Delta as they perform an original song to celebrate the start of the holiday season.

“Spectacle is synonymous with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and each year we aim to create an even bigger one than the last, with incredible must-see entertainment for millions of spectators nationwide,” said Susan Tercero, executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Featuring an amazing line-up of high-flying character balloons, jaw-dropping animated floats, world-class marching bands and performance groups, artists covering a variety of musical genres, and of course, the one-and-only Santa Claus, we are ‘Parade Ready’ and can’t wait to take to the streets of New York City to once again herald the arrival of the holiday season.”

