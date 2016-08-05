Will Smith Hints At Possible Future In Politics

✖

Will Smith may be going into politics. The Suicide Squad, Bad Boys, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star alluded to that fact in a recent episode of Pod Save America, while speaking with host Jon Favreau. When it came to the topic of politics and social change, Will Smith proclaimed that "I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, at some point, ventures into the political arena." That shouldn't be all too surprising to anyone who has kept up with Will Smith in the last few years; the actor has been increasingly outspoken about matters both personal, and political.

In fact, Will Smith's entire reason for appearing on Pod Save America was to promote his new political series Amend: The Fight For America, which is now streaming on Netflix. Amend sees Smith hosting a historic look at just how brutal and nail-biting the fight for equal rights was in America, as focused through the lens of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution. That amendment guarantees citizenship, equal protection and due process under the law, and other key expansions of rights after the US Civil War - issues that have come back into focus in the last few years.

Will Smith is clearly focused on the socio-political aspects of America right now - as well as what he can do with his platform, in order to affect it:

"Ignorance can be educated. Evil is a much more difficult problem," Smith said about Amend. "Fortunately, ignorance is much more prevalent than blatant evil... I'm optimistic. I'm hopeful. I believe in understanding between people. I believe in the possibility of harmony."

Will Smith is one of a select handful of Hollywood celebrities that actually has real potential for a political future - even in the highest of offices. The star power and worldwide recognition have been there for Will Smith going on decades, and he's quietly made good financial gains in various business ventures. That's just as strong of a resume as, say, Oprah Winfrey, or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, when it comes to a star that could convincingly appeal to voters across the political spectrum.

Of course, the difference with Will Smith is that there are quite a few details of his personal life out there that could trip up his political hopes. First and foremost, politics is very finicky when it comes to a candidate's religious beliefs; Will Smith's connection to the Church of Scientology would definitely be a major target for his political opponents.

The other thing to worry about is the personal "scandals" that Smith and his very famous family (wife Jada Pinkett Smith, and breakout entertainer kids, Jayden Smith and Willow Smith) have been through. While Jada's Red Table Talk talk show series has been big hit, the deep family matters discussed there, may not be the best for a family stepping into the political arena, at one of the most vicious times in history.

Will Smith acknowledges that latter point, stating that he may hold off awhile before taking a shot at being president: "For now, I'm gonna let that office get cleaned up a little bit."

