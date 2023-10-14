Yellowstone Star Launches His Own, Cowboy Inspired Coffee Line

Cole Hauser plays a cowboy on the wildly popular Paramount Network series Yellowstone and now, he's bringing the cowboy experience to your morning cup of coffee. Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, just launched his new coffee company, Free Rein Coffee Company. The brand is, according to People, meant to be a "nod to the rugged spirit of the West" as it pays tribute to "the hard-working cowboys that [Hauser] grew up around on and off set."

Hauser's coffee brand offers six blends, each with cowboy-inspired names: American Dirt, Homestead, Mesteno, Prospect, Branded, and Heavy Spur. 12-oz bags of ground or whole beans retail for $15.99 while 12-packs of coffee pods cost $11.99. The brand sells bundles as well as merch, including mugs, t-shirts, and hats. As for the Western influence, the coffee itself is roasted in San Angelo, Texas in a small batch facility that has been roasting coffee for more than 25 years.

"With Free Rein, we're not only crafting a premium coffee experience, but also paying a heartfelt homage to the American Dream," Hauser said. "As a nation built on dreams and aspirations, we want to inspire the go-getters, the dreamers, and the believers to fuel their pursuits. Just as the American Dream knows no boundaries, we aim to exceed expectations and create a legacy of our own—one that is deeply connected to our roots and the core values that shaped us. I am so excited for everyone to finally have their hands on this coffee!"

What's Going on With Yellowstone?

Yellowstone is currently in its fifth season, half of which has already aired but, as of this article's writing, the second half does not have a release date. Additionally, Season 5 will be the last for Yellowstone as Kevin Costner is departing the series. A continuation is reportedly in the works, with a new sequel set to take Yellowstone's place.

Matthew McConaughey is set to star in the Yellowstone sequel, alongside many of the current Yellowstone stars, who will likely reprise their roles for the new series. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, co-creator Taylor Sheridan talked about bringing McConaughey into the world of Yellowstone.

"He seems like a natural fit," Sheridan said. "We had a few conversations over the years, and spitballed a few ideas. Then he started watching Yellowstone and responded to it. He was like, 'I want to do that.' And by 'that' he meant diving into a raw world clashing up against the modern world. And then I said, 'Buddy, that we can do.'"

"My idea of a spinoff is the same as my idea of a prequel – read into that what you will," Sheridan added. "There are lots of places where a way of life that existed for 150 years is slamming against a new way of life, but the challenges are completely different. There are a lot of places you can tell this story."

What do you think about Hauser's new coffee brand? Let us know in the comments.