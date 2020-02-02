Super Bowl 2020: Black Widow Character Posters Unveiled

Disney and Marvel Studios took to Super Bowl LIV to unveil another teaser trailer for Black Widow, chock-full of all kinds spy-thriller action. Alongside the new trailer, the House of Ideas also unveiled the first batch of character posters for the Cate Shortland film, featuring the likes of Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz).

As one might expect from character posters, each piece prominently features one of the lead Black Widow characters, each in front of the iconic Black Widow logo and some redacted documents. The teaser itself was pretty simple and a quick 30-second teaser. See it for yourself below.

Black Widow is set for release on May 1st. Keep scrolling to see the new character posters released by Marvel Studios.