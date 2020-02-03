Disney+ Drops First Loki Footage and Leaves Internet In An Uproar

It might have taken some time, but Disney and Marvel Studios have delivered. At long last, the world has been given an update on their favorite trickster. After more than a year of silence, Loki has come back into the world, and the Internet is freaking out over the first footage of Loki.

As you can see below, Loki put out a brief sizzler during the Super Bowl this evening. The commercial came in during the fourth quarter and electrified fans sitting at home. The clip featured footage from both The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well as WandaVision, but Loki took home the top prize.

After all, it has been quite some time since the trickster god was seen. Way back when, Avengers: Infinity War featured the Norse superhero following the events of Thor: Ragnarok. It was there fans watched as Loki was killed by Thanos, leaving his brother to mourn and wander back to Earth. Now, it seems Loki is back, and fans expect much of his story to deal with time-travel given how he returned.

You know, since it seems he came back thanks to time travel. When Captain America let Loki escape back in Avengers: Endgame's time-travel sequence, it seems some big things began to shift into place. This teaser sees Loki in a short-sleeve prison shirt which reads TVA for the Time Variance Authority. It looks like the hero broke some rules, and Loki is keen on burning down the world just for the fun of it.

What do you think about this first-look at Loki? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, The Eternals on November 6, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.