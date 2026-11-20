Marvel Comics has created some of the most iconic origin stories in the comic book industry. These origins often show heroes not only gaining incredible powers but also learning important life lessons. However, these origin stories have often been altered. Some of these alterations are as simple as updating the origin stories for the modern day. Other times, a superhero’s origin story is changed so dramatically that it’s practically unrecognizable from how they initially debuted. These changes have ranged from highly controversial to making these heroes even more complex and groundbreaking. When these changes happened, everything we thought we knew about our favorite Marvel heroes was revealed to be a lie.

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Writers are always trying to leave their mark on Marvel’s biggest characters. One surefire way to do this is to add new layers to the heroes’ backstories.

5) Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver

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The superhero twins Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver have been the subject of numerous messy retcons that toyed with their true parentage. Although their origin was kept secret for years, it was eventually revealed that they were the mutant children of Golden Age heroes Miss America and the Whizzer. Marvel writers almost immediately scrapped that origin, instead making the twins the illegitimate children of Magneto. This revelation made much more narrative sense and lent itself to plenty of great stories centered on familial drama. However, because the twins couldn’t be portrayed as mutants in the MCU, Marvel Comics changed their origin yet again. Instead of being Magneto’s mutant children, Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver were made to be children kidnapped by the High Evolutionary and used in his mad experiments, which gave them powers. This retcon has since proven especially controversial, as it undoes a great deal of character development for Magneto, Scarlet Witch, and Quicksilver.

4) Hulk

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When he first debuted, Bruce Banner was portrayed as a brilliant yet average scientist who was exposed to gamma bomb radiation, turning him into a giant beast. Originally, the Jolly Green Giant was treated as a straightforward monster that was born from gamma radiation. However, later writers revealed that the Hulk was part of Bruce long before the gamma bomb. As it turned out, Bruce was abused by his father, David Banner, and developed a dissociative identity disorder. The Hulk was a split personality and the personification of Bruce’s suppressed rage. The radiation only gave the Hulk a physical form. Later, it would be revealed that Bruce and the Hulk were empowered not just by radiation, but by the all-powerful, malevolent One Below All that rests at the bottom of the multiverse. These retcons turned the Hulk from a classic monster into a creature drenched in both psychological and cosmic horror.

3) X-Men

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Professor X always tries to recruit more mutants into the X-Men, but there was one roster he made sure everyone would forget. The All-New, All-Different X-Men team, including heroes like Wolverine, Nightcrawler, and Storm, was first brought together by Professor X to save the original five X-Men, who had been trapped on the living island of Krakoa. However, it was later revealed that this new team was Professor X’s second attempt to rescue Krakoa. Beforehand, he had an entirely different X-Men team consisting of the mutants Kid Vulcan, Petra, Darwin, and Sway. The mission was a complete disaster and it was assumed that Krakoa and its monsters had killed every member of that team. To cover up the tragedy, Professor X mind-wiped everyone so no one would remember that the second X-Men team and its members ever existed. This action was made even worse by the fact that Kid Vulcan was Cyclops’s brother Gabriel. This reveal warped people’s perception of Professor X from a kind, selfless teacher to a master manipulator.

2) Spider-Man

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A huge part of Spider-Man’s appeal is how seemingly random his origin was. Peter Parker just happened to be in the right place at the right time when a radioactive spider bit him. However, later writers would introduce the idea that Peter was destined to become Spider-Man, and that it wasn’t even the radiation that gave him powers. This idea would be explored with the introduction of Ezekiel, who also had spider-based powers. He explained that he and Peter were both Spider-Totems, who are avatars of the Great Weaver. This mystical and cosmic entity spins the Web of Life that connects all worlds in the multiverse. Peter, along with nearly every other spider-based hero in existence, acts as a champion of the Great Weaver. Peter actively suppresses the full power that his status as a Spider-Totem provides so that he can retain his humanity. This retcon has been incredibly controversial, but it also led to the concept of the Spider-Verse.

1) Thor

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At first glance, Thor’s origin as Odin’s banished son seems simple. However, when Thor first appeared in Marvel Comics, he wasn’t even a god. Initially, Dr. Donald Blake was just a mortal man who found a stick inside a cave. When Donald grabbed it, he was transformed into Thor. The early comics made it clear that the “Thor” we saw was just Donald, given the powers and appearance of the God of Thunder. Over time, the line between Donald and Thor blurred over whether he was mortal or a god. These narrative inconsistencies culminated in Thor #159, four years after the characters’ debut, when Odin revealed the truth. It turned out that Odin had banished Thor to Earth, turning him into the mortal Donald Blake with no memory of his past. Not only would Thor abandon his mortal form and secret identity, but he and Donald would eventually become fully independent individuals.

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