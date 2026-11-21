The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had its fair share of impressive and imposing villains throughout its 18 years of existence. Killmonger had an understandable motivation and was so tough that he actually took over as Black Panther for a time. The High Evolutionary didn’t care who or what he harmed to get what he wanted. Even the often heroic Wanda Maximoff proved to be a terrifying antagonist in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Of course, Thanos literally snapped away half of all life and defeated the Avengers. Despite all those villains, the scariest one in the history of the franchise debuted in 2015.

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That antagonist is sometimes known as the Purple Man and he’s the main villain for Jessica Jones to combat. The character was the focal point of the inaugural season of Jessica Jones on Netflix, which is often forgotten about by many people because it hasn’t played a major part in the greater MCU. Outside of the titular character returning in Daredevil: Born Again, it hasn’t mattered all that much. The Purple Man is also known as Kilgrave and he was so frightening that once he was gone, the show couldn’t find that same level of success or quality.

What Makes Kilgrave The Scariest Villain In MCU History

If you looked at Kilgrave and knew nothing else about him, you wouldn’t think he could be considered the MCU’s scariest bad guy. Played by the incredibly talented David Tennant, Kilgrave looks like an everyday dude. He wears a suit, is relatively thin, and couldn’t beat up most people. He’s certainly no match for the powerful Jessica Jones from a physicality standpoint. What makes him so scary is his ability to control minds and make people do whatever he wants by simply telling them what to do. Taking away someone’s agency is one of the most evil and scary things you could do.

Before we even see Kilgrave, we see the effects of his powers. He held Hope Shlottman captive, sexually abused her, and told her to kill her parents. When we actually see him (though not his face at this point), he takes over a family’s house and forces them to do whatever he says. We also learn that he enslaved Jessica for a time in the past, using her for sex and whatever else he wanted. Kilgrave did this all without any remorse and didn’t even see anything wrong with it. He believed that Jessica wanted to be with him, while she had suffered from PTSD after breaking away from him.

Every scene with Kilgrave was rife with tension. You always watched nervously, knowing that he could destroy lives in an instant. When he escapes Jessica’s capture midway through Season 1, he tells Jessica’s best friend Trish to shoot herself in the head. It’s a terrifying scene that only has a somewhat happy ending because the gun was empty. Seeing Jessica, one of the strongest MCU heroes physically and mentally, showcase such a sense of fear around Kilgrave sold his villain status even more. Their dynamic helped make Jessica Jones Season 1 one of the best seasons of Marvel television ever produced.

Jessica Jones Never Managed To Match The Quality Of The Kilgrave Era

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Almost everyone who reads Jessica Jones comic books tends to agree that Kilgrave is her greatest enemy. The stories surrounding him and Jessica are so captivating that the comics ran into a problem where they couldn’t quite deliver tales nearly as good without him. The Netflix series had the same trouble. While Season 1 of Jessica Jones was brilliant, the show couldn’t find a villain anywhere near as compelling in the two following seasons. Season 2 was praised for the performances and the focus on female characters, but Jessica’s mom returning never grabbed audiences the way Kilgrave did.

Jessica Jones Season 3 expanded on Trish’s story and saw her utilize her enhanced abilities to become a vigilante. It also gave us an intense and highly intelligent psychopath as the villain, but as dangerous as he was, nothing really came close to how Kilgrave’s scenes felt. In a lot of ways, Jessica Jones may have benefitted from starting with other villains before moving on to Kilgrave, as he’s a nearly impossible act to follow, which the comics have proven. The fact that Kilgrave could be as scary as he was on a streaming service that saw Kingpin dominating screens at the same time is a testament to how chilling the character is.

As a whole, Jessica Jones is a very strong show. Krysten Ritter gave great performances over each episode, and while it was never bad, it certainly peaked during that first season. Kilgrave was a big part of that because the best thing you can do for a great superhero story is to give them someone absolutely terrifying to face off against. Kilgrave’s ability to scare us without being physically imposing is something you felt in your bones and is something no other MCU villain can match.

Do you think there’s a scarier MCU antagonist than Kilgrave? Let us know your picks in the comments.