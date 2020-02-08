Captain Marvel & Blade Are Sitting Next to One Another at the Oscars

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place in just two days time and Marvel Studios isn't as well represented in this year's nominations as they were last year. While Black Panther was nominated in seven categories last year, and took home three Oscars, but only Avengers: Endgame is nominated this year, and only in the Best Visual Effects category. Actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be seen throughout the show of course as they've been named presenters for the awards, but many fans are talking about how two of them will be sitting next to each other during the awards.

Actress Rebel Wilson, who will also be presenting an award at this year's ceremony, posted a photo on Twitter from rehearsals, joking about making claim to her set for the ceremony, the one right between Once Upon A Time in Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. Fans quickly noticed that seated directly behind those two are none other than Captain Marvel herself Brie Larson and the all-new Blade for the MCU, Mahershala Ali.

In addition to both being previous winners at the Academy Awards (Larson won Best Actress for her role in Room, Ali won back-to-back Best Supporting Actor Oscars for Moonlight & Green Book), the pair are also scheduled to present awards at this year's ceremony. They join several of their fellow Marvel bretheren as presenters including Oscar Isaac (X-Men: Apocalypse), Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Endgame), Salma Hayek (The Eternals), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), and Mark Ruffalo (Avengers: Endgame).

Bags’ing my seat for the Oscars x can’t wait for Sunday x pic.twitter.com/A2hr57jopQ — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) February 7, 2020

Brie Larson will suit back up as Captain Marvel sometime in the near future as development on a sequel to her hit 2018 film is already underway. An earlier report on the matter revealed that a 2022 release date is reportedly being planned for the film with WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell in final negotiations to pen the script. The sequel to the billion dollar movie will move up the action from the 1990s and it set to take place in the present day. Marvel Studios is also seeking a female filmmaker to helm the sequel as directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will not return to step behind the camera.

It's unclear when Ali will be able to suit up as Blade for the MCU, but he was officially confirmed to star as "The Daywalker" in a future Marvel Studios movie at last summer's Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con. No writer or director are officially attached to the project yet, nor has an official release date been announced. It is theorized that the film could arrive on October 7, 2022, as that release date has been set for an "Untitled Marvel Studios Movie." That date would make sense considering Blade would tie into the larger theme of Halloween at that time, and Marvel Studios have never released a movie in October.

