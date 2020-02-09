What's Going On With Sony and Spider-Man?

The further we get into the symbiotic relationship between Sony and Marvel Studios, the more the lines between universes blur. First, it was Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes seemingly popping up in the Morbius trailer and a surprise Spider-Man poster appearance. Now, there's evidence of Morbius will at least have indirect references to the Daily Bugle, thanks to Spider-Man-themed ads on public transportation being used on the set.

The problem there, is the fact the logo uses the Daily Bugle likeness we saw in Sam Raimi's trilogy rather than the updated, InfoWars knock-off version was saw in the post-credits scene in Spider-Man: Far From Home. From having nothing to do with Spider-Man, Sony is doubling down on the web-slinger's presence in the movies they're actively producing — except just one of the three Spider-Man references we've seen in early Morbius promotion tie directly to the MCU, Keaton's trailer cameo.

We've got to ask the question — what's going on Sony and Spider-Man proper? It's been said time and time again Sony wants to get their own interconnected universe off the ground but to date, the Venom movies and Morbius are the only movies to enter production. Beyond that, we've heard of aspirations to do films involving Black Cat, Silver Sable, Madame Webb, Nightwatch, and the Sinister Six yet little has happened to actually push those movies forward in development.

Now, Morbius is referencing Spider-Man, but it seems like it's just not the MCU's Spider-Man. In the trailer, we saw the poster of Spidey, except it was of the Spider-Man suit from Raimi's trilogy. With the Daily Bugle set photos, it would almost seem if Sony wants to add Morbius, and in turn Venom, to the universe set up then rather than the Spidey-centric world currently being developed by Marvel Studios.

But then that doesn't make super clear sense if Keaton turns out to be playing Toomes. If he is, there's either a multiverse in play — perhaps something explained in Morbius — or Sony's calling the shows on all things Spidey and Marvel Studios will have to adjust their movies as such at a later date. After all, the Jonah Jameson post-credits scene was filmed awfully late in the production process so perhaps the branding there was just a placeholder.

Either way, things are muddied and likely won't be answered until Morbius hits theaters later this year. Hopefully you've got the patience.

Morbius is set for release July 31st while Venom 2 hits theaters October 2nd. Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 3 is set to swing into theaters July 16, 2021.

Do you think Morbius or Venom will ever pop up in the MCU?

