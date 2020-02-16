Chadwick Boseman Trends After Being Introduced as "From Wakanda" at NBA All-Star Dunk Contest

What a weekend for Wakanda, first Harriet Tubman throws up the salute on a debit card, and now Chadwick Boseman gets introduced as from the fictional nation during the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Funnier than that is the scores of fans who could not contain their laughter that King T’Challa himself was not feeling that introduction. DJ Khaled introduced all the contestants for tonight’s event, but things started to go sideways when he got to Boseman. Also, Twitter seemed to note that he was having trouble with his words in this instance. At any rate, the reaction and moment were comedy gold. The Internet is undefeated.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Boseman and his co-stars have looked a little bit tired of having to throw up the Wakandan salute. In fact, a bunch of images trended after the movie’s release of Boseman looking less-than-enthused about posing with fans as everyone seemed so excited. It’s hard to blame him, Michael B. Jordan, or Danai Gurira for getting a little bit tired. Black Panther was a huge cultural milestone. (And it is February, y’all.) Jordan joked about it on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The Killmonger actor explained, “But they don’t understand, I’m not from Wakanda, technically. That’s a Chadwick thing. So when they say ‘Wakanda forever,’ low-key I’m still in character, like, ‘Nah, that ain’t me,’ [laughs]. That movie, honestly, and what it did, the impact that it made in the community in the world, especially for our culture — just representation, man. Being able to see yourself up on screen in a positive way that’s not stereotypical. That’s a position of power, of royalty, regular family dynamics, having history, having that culture, that mythology there was extremely important.

They still got Chadwick Boseman doing the wakanda forever in 2020 😂 pic.twitter.com/yF2FYvxRBo — will (@doctorslatt) February 16, 2020

“Especially Halloween,” he added. “You know, used to see all these memes, and you see all these costumes and these little kids, these little boys with permanent marker beards looking like Killmonger. And you see all these little girls dressed up like [Wakandan special forces] Dora Milaje, with these bald caps on, stuff like that. And just having that sense of pride of where you come from, your sense of identity, I think, is really powerful.”

Check out some of the funniest bits below: