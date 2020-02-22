WandaVision Set Photo Reveals First Look at Jimmy Woo's Return With Monica Rambeau

As production continues for Marvel Studios' first batch of original series for the Disney+ streaming service, fans are starting to catch some familiar faces on the set of the Avengers spinoff show WandaVision. The series will focus on the two titular characters of Scarlet Witch and the Vision as they attempt to settle down and start a family, but something is obviously amiss. This is likely what brings in a special agent last seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp, who shows up once again played by fan-favorite actor Randall Park.

Park reprises his role of Agent Jimmy Woo, who portrayed in the comics as a member of the Agents of Atlas, though in the Marvel Cinematic Universe he works for the FBI. In these photos, he's seen investigating something alongside Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who is decked out in SWORD gear. Check it out:

Teyonah Parris was spotted wearing S.W.O.R.D. apparel while filming a #WandaVision scene as Monica Rambeau - see the latest set photos! https://t.co/Pqrl9UIojc — JustJared.com (@JustJared) February 22, 2020

It seems likely that whatever reality-warping shenanigans that Wanda Maximoff is getting into in this series has potentially devastating ramifications for the MCU, prompting many of the Earth's most powerful agencies to come together and figure out what the hell is going on.

Park recently teased the weird nature of WandaVision during a recent interview on the BUILD Series before filming picked up.

"It is an out-there show," Park said. "I'm reprising my role as Jimmy Woo that I played in Ant-Man and the Wasp. I'm going to Atlanta tomorrow to do a table read with some of the cast. I can't say too much, but it is an amazing show and it's very different."

The actor seemed eager to return to the MCU after having fun acting alongside Rudd in Ant-Man and the Wasp, explaining that it was a matter of finding the right fit for Woo's comeback.

"I had a meeting over at Marvel, just a kind of general thing to talk about where I was at and where they're at I was like, 'Yeah, I would love to bring Jimmy Woo back if there was ever the opportunity.' And then like a week later they were like, 'Hey, come back, we want to talk to you about this show.' And I was like, 'Great,'" Park said.

WandaVision is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year.

