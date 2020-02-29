Avengers Introduces New Version of Iron Man

While Iron Man is used to having his immense wealth and all of his crazy technological toys at his disposal, Tony Stark's true power has and will always lie in his mind. That's why even a million years in the past, stranded without his technology and money, Stark is still just as deadly as ever, and we see that first hand in the new issue of Avengers. Obviously spoilers incoming for Avengers #31, so if you haven't read the issue yet you've been warned. Alright, so Stark finds himself transported back in time during the days of the 1,000,000,000 B.C. Avengers, and we eventually learn this was done by Mephisto to try and turn him to his side. Stranded with only a tiny amount of Vibranium reserves, Tony figures out a way to defend himself from Mephisto's attacks, and he decides to use the current Ice Age to his advantage, designing an entirely new suit from just ice and cobbled together parts.

After being attacked numerous times, his old suit just won't go anymore, but he uses pieces of it and the plethora of ice around to essentially make himself an Iron Man suit almost completely made of ice, and as you can see in the image below, it's pretty impressive, to say the least.

When he debuts the new suit, he calls himself Ice Age Man, which is admittedly pretty lame but to be fair the guy just created a suit of armor from literal ice, so he gets a pass here.

(Photo: Marvel)

The only other issue is that the more he uses the suit's features and weaponry the quicker it melts, but he does manage to finally defeat Mephisto with one final and powerful blow.

You can check out the full image above.

Avengers #31 is written by Jason Aaron with art by Oscar Bazaldua, Geraldo Borges, Mattia de Lulis, Robert Gill, and Szymon Kudranski. You can check out the official description below.

"THE TEMPTATION OF ANTHONY STARK! Special Oversized Issue! Trapped in an icy cave at the dawn of time, Tony Stark has lost most of his armor and a good chunk of his mind. And tonight when the sun goes down and the devil comes round again, Iron Man may very well lose whatever’s left of his soul. A dark tale of hell and ice and iron, unlike any Golden Avenger story you’ve ever read, featuring the gorgeously gritty visuals of guest artist Gerardo Zaffino (CONAN THE BARBARIAN)."

Avengers #31 is in comic stores now, and make sure to let me know what you thought of the issue in the comments or by hitting me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!

