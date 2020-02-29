Marvel Reveals Captain Marvel's Awesome New Team

Marvel had a few surprises to reveal at C2E2 today, and if you're a fan of Captain Marvel, you're going to love what Marvel revealed at their big presentation. Marvel's next big event is titled Empyre, and since it so heavily deals with the Skrulls and the Kree, it makes sense that Captain Marvel has a big part to play in the storyline. Marvel revealed the gorgeous cover by Jorge Molina of Captain Marvel #20, and the Empyre tie-in shows that the new Supreme Accuser Carol has gathered together her own team of Accusers, which includes Spider-Woman, Hazmat, and War Machine, and they look amazing. You can check out the new cover below.

As you can see, each member of the team receives a Kree Accuser makeover, and they all look awesome to say the least. They all receive their own energy hammers as well, though Carol is carrying the real thing.

Now, as for the storyline itself, we don't exactly know how Carol ends up as the Supreme Accuser, but we do know that she is working for Emperor Hulkling, and is sent after a Kree soldier who bombs a city under his control, and after seeing this team, we feel pretty bad for the poor soldier who is about to get knocked across the galaxy.

(Photo: Marvel)

Marvel also revealed some interior pages of Captain Marvel #18 by artist Cory Smith, and you can check out those below. We're not sure of what is exactly going on here, but we do know that the ship has seen better days, and we're not sure the soldiers here are going to love what comes next.

(Photo: Marvel)

You can find the official description for Captain Marvel #18 below.

(Photo: Marvel)

CAPTAIN MARVEL #18

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by CORY SMITH

Cover by JORGE MOLINA

"CAPTAIN MARVEL IS THE SUPREME ACCUSER!

In the throes of war, Carol finds herself with a bold new role – and a brand-new weapon – the Universal Weapon, in fact. When a Kree soldier bombs a unified city of the Empire, Emperor Hulkling sends his new Accuser to bring down the swift and necessary hammer of justice. But what at first seems like a relatively simple directive will end up challenging Carol on a personal level she had never imagined."

Captain Marvel #18 hits comic stores this May.

What do you think of Carol's new Accuser Team? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Captain Marvel and comics!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.