Twitter Watches Black Panther Together to Celebrate Black History Month

Black History Month is winding down with Leap Day and a bunch of Marvel fans are celebrating with Black Panther. Twitter’s @ReignOfApril helped organize the giant watch party on the platform and thousands of people joined in to re-live all the fun. So many fans began to chime in that Wakanda Forever began trending with weird insights and other comments about the film. As one of the smash-hits from the last phase of Marvel Studios movies, there is still so much to learn about what went into Black Panther and how much impact it will have on kids who saw it when it came out.

April wrote, “If you're interested, TONIGHT at 8p EST/ 5p PST, we're going to watch & live tweet @theblackpanther on @netflix together as a family. Let's use #WakandaForever & see if it trends TWO YEARS after the film's release! #BHM”

The topic of how important the film has been in African American popular culture has been discussed in multiple places, but hearing the stars give their takes on it helps center the conversation. They all didn’t realize how big of a thing this was going to be among Black people all across the world.

“But they don’t understand, I’m not from Wakanda, technically. That’s a Chadwick thing. So when they say ‘Wakanda forever,’ low-key I’m still in character, like, ‘Nah, that ain’t me,’ [laughs],” Michael B. Jordan laughed with Jimmy Fallon. “That movie, honestly, and what it did, the impact that it made in the community in the world, especially for our culture — just representation, man. Being able to see yourself up on screen in a positive way that’s not stereotypical. That’s a position of power, of royalty, regular family dynamics, having history, having that culture, that mythology there was extremely important.”

He continued, “Especially Halloween. You know, used to see all these memes, and you see all these costumes and these little kids, these little boys with permanent marker beards looking like Killmonger. And you see all these little girls dressed up like [Wakandan special forces] Dora Milaje, with these bald caps on, stuff like that. And just having that sense of pride of where you come from, your sense of identity, I think, is really powerful.”

