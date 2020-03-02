Ta-Nehesi Coates’ Black Panther to End in June

Despite one creative change after another at the House of Ideas — as happens the business of comics, after all — one of the constants the past few years has been Ta-Nehesi Coates and his leadership with the world of Black Panther. Come June, that all changes as Coates and the character part ways. Announced by Marvel over the weekend at C2E2, Coates is wrapping up his four-year run on Black Panther with issue #25 due out this summer.

Pairing with the title with Marvel's All-New, All-Different initiative that launched in 2016, Coates will have written upwards of 68 issues involving the character by the time June rolls around. That includes two separate runs on the main Black Panther title run that lasted for 26 and 26 issues. The writer and novelist then spearheaded efforts on Black Panther-related spinoffs like Black Panther & The Crew, Black Panther: World of Wakanda, and Rise of the Black Panther.

While Coates first run focused on T'Challa in the familiar fictional country of Wakanda, the second volume has seen the character involved in a space-faring story titled The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda. It's in the second run Erik Killmonger — the villain made popular by Ryan Coogler's Black Panther movie — made his Marvel return, shocking most readers as he bonded with a symbiote in the vein of Eddie Brock or Cletus Kasady.

The full solicitation for Black Panther #25 can be found below.

Black Panther #25

Written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Art by Daniel Acuna

THE FINAL ISSUE OF TA-NEHISI COATES ’ LANDMARK RUN!

It’s the end of an era for the Black Panther as renowned writer Ta-Nehisi Coates concludes his Wakandan epic! Over four years, Coates has taken the Black Panther to hell and back and expanded Wakanda into the distant stars. Now, in his final issue, he brings T’Challa full circle, back to the home he left behind…and the crown he has never fully accepted. This is the story of a king who sought to be a hero, a hero who was reduced to a slave, a slave who advanced into legend…and the man who has struggled to hold up an empire in his bare hands. The journey will conclude, but the legend remains. Don’t miss the close of a historic epoch in comic history!

On sale June 2020

