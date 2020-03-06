She-Hulk Casting Info Reveals New Details About the Disney+ Series

While fans are looking forward to Marvel's first round of Disney+ shows, including WandaVision, Loki, and Falcon and Winter Soldier, the anticipation is probably even greater for the next wave of Marvel shows. Those shows include Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk, and while we are still waiting to learn more about all three of those shows, some new details recently popped up courtesy of Illuminerdi that shed some light on She-Hulk, including the show's theme and supporting cast. As for the first part of that combo, it seems Jennifer Walters will be an attorney in the show, and the logline for the show says that she is a successful lawyer who specifically seeks out cases in superhero law. The logline also says that she only occasionally fights as She-Hulk.

If that ends up being the case, that should be music to the ears of comic fans, as quite a bit of that syncs up with the comics. The report also shed some light on her supporting cast, as Disney is casting for She-Hulk's best friend, an actress that needs to be in the 26 to 28 range. No name is attached to the role and no description is listed, but it could end up being Jill Stevens, who is a friend of Jennifer's in the books.

Another character being cast is Meg, who they want someone in the 29 to 35-year-old range to play. She is described as a shrewd lawyer with biting wit and humor, and while there's not a Meg in the comics, there is a character named Mallory who fits this description, but it remains to be seen if that ends up being the case.

It was also recently revealed that Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner in the MCU films, might be involved with the She-Hulk series, and here's hoping that happens.

Upcoming Marvel Studios shows include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, WandaVision in December, Loki in Spring 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, and Hawkeye in Fall 2021. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk don't have release dates just yet.

Are you excited for She-Hulk? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Marvel!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.