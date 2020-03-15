Marvel's Helstrom Wraps Production on Season One

It would appear photography on Marvel's Helstrom has wrapped. Saturday night, a few of the actors on took to their Instagram profiles to share an image of one of Sydney Lemmon's cast chairback signed by the entire Helstrom cast. Both Lemmon and her co-star Alain Uy shared a glimpse of the signed chairback on their Instagram stories after it was signed by the duo, Tom Austen, June Carryl, Ariana Guerra, Robert Wisdom, and Elizabeth Marvel.

"That was one hell of a ride," Uy says on his picture, which also manages to also include a pair of candles and a pentagram — you know, to really set the mood.

Parece ser que el rodaje de la primera temporada de 'HELSTROM' ya habría acabado. pic.twitter.com/3IukcmbUHj — 👁️𐋀 QuidVacuo 𐋀👁️ (@QuidVacuo_) March 15, 2020

Interestingly enough from the images taken, the cast is definitely calling it Helstrom Season One instead of just Helstrom, something that could possibly signal Hulu and Marvel Studios branding it as a limited series.

As Marvel Studios started development for a handful of live-action shows spinning straight out of the movies it produced, Marvel Television was putting together Helstrom for Hulu. At one time, the show was set to be just one piece of an expansive puzzle crafted by Marvel Television and Hulu, something former Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb once called an "Adventure into Fear." Shortly after Helstrom actually began production, however, news surfaced Kevin Feige had been promoted to Chief Creative Officer of all things Marvel and would also absorb Marvel Television into his Marvel Studios stronghold.

"We're in production on [Helstrom]," Hulu content chief Craig Erwich shared at a Television Critics Association event earlier this year. "I've seen the first four episodes of that and I'm really excited about it. It's definitely a different corner of the Marvel Universe in terms of its horror. It's a really unique take on a horror show that has a unique family situation at the center of it."

As it stands now, only Helstrom and Agents of SHIELD remain as the two live-action shows to air that were produced by Marvel Television. That's all in addition to Hulu's season orders of the animated MODOK and Hit-Monkey shows geared towards adults.

The series has yet to receive a release date from Hulu.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.